Ringo Starr Goes Behind the Scenes of The Beatles Biggest Hits

It seems that Beatle-fever is still going strong. Get Back on Disney+ has revived the interest. Ringo Starr talked about the band recently.

While speaking with Jimmy Kimmel on the host and comedian’s late-night show, Starr sat and talked for over 15 minutes. He went over a lot of things while on the show. From Paul McCartney’s genius and calling Ringo the best drummer ever, to writing Octopus’ Garden and more. Just a great interview, overall.

Of course, Ringo Starr, like most of The Beatles seems larger than life no matter where you see him. The dude just looks like a rock star at all times. While speaking to Kimmel, Starr mentioned that he and the rest of the band would be amazed at McCartney’s genius when it came to songwriting. And, of course, the legendary song about a friendly octopus at the bottom of the sea.

After seeing an octopus grab his nanny that happened to be holding his child, while out in Sardinia, Ringo and the rest of the group went back to the cabin of the boat. Their dinner just so happened to be another octopus. Given what had happened, they weren’t too keen on eating one. However, the boat captain did tell them about how the animals would build rock gardens to sit and rest in. This intrigued the musician, who was also a bit under the influence.

“‘You know what octopus do? They find on the ocean bed, pretty rocks and tins, actually,'” Ringo Starr recalled the captain saying. “They put like a garden around them.’ Well, when you’re stoned, that’s the best idea I’ve ever heard in my life. I go, what?!”

So, basically how everyone thought it happened?

Ringo Starr Let Paul McCartney Know When He… Farted?

One of the funny parts of the interview happened to be when Ringo Starr brought up the fart etiquette of the band. When you spend all of that time together, there are just some social dynamics that end up forming. A clip of Starr showed him admitting to passing some gas to the disgust and humor of the rest of his bandmates. Especially Paul.

When you see those old clips, it is clear these guys were just four friends and very young men at the time. No one knew what they would eventually become in the history of rock music and modern pop. During his time with Jimmy Kimmel, Ringo also talked about touring and driving late nights throughout Britain after shows to make it back home so they wouldn’t have to get a hotel.

Ringo Starr and The Beatles are invaluable. With Starr getting his All-Starr band back together for touring, fans are going to be able to catch him live again. So, that’s very exciting.