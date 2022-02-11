Ronnie Dunn, Billy Gibbons, Robert Earl Keen, and Raul Malo to Share Stage at Texas Awards Show

Get your guitars ready, Outsiders, because blond-haired ZZ Top legend Billy Gibbons is not going to be alone taking the stage in Texas.

In a recent post to his Instagram, the 72-year-old rock musician let fans know who’s joining him on stage at an upcoming award show for the Texas Heritage Songwriters Association. Gibbons will be rocking out with fellow musicians Ronnie Dunn, Robert Earl Keen, and Raul Malo.

His reposted caption reads, “When was the last time you saw Ronnie Dunn, Billy F Gibbons, Robert Earl Keen, and Raul Malo on the same stage? This may never happen again!! Get your tickets to our awards show now, starting at $39! Ticket link in profile!”

Fans and followers of Billy Gibbons shared their excitement in the comments. One person wrote, “Thanks, Billy!!!!!!! I see an old friend of mine! ZZ TOP! The best Bad to the Bone! In the 1960s And Ronnie Dunn, he’s music I still listen to today! TEXAN’S ate the Greatest’s!”

If this doesn’t sound like excitement, I don’t know what does.

Billy Gibbons and Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys Join Forces

Billy Gibbons is moving from the stage to the kitchen to form a partnership with Texas sandwich shop Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys. Some name, right?

The company is celebrating its 60th anniversary by continuing the concept of giving back. The company enlists local, high-profile figures to create a signature sandwich, and choose an organization to boost their cause.

Craig Lieberman, CEO of Antone’s Famous Po’Boys stated to Houstonia, “It’s surreal to be able to partner with Billy Gibbons, someone who grew up on Antone’s po’boys and I grew up watching on stage.”

Billy Gibbons seconded Lieberman’s statement by simply calling the partnership “a perfect fit.” He also celebrates with his own brand, a signature Whisker Bomb Pepper Sauce.

According to the musician, ” the sauce is a vegetarian experience certain to satisfy.”

Gibbons and executive chef Alex Padilla created a vegetarian offering for customers. This option is a fried green tomato sandwich called the Whisker Bomb Po’ Boy. The sandwich is made with buttermilk fried green tomatoes, harissa, chipotle mayo, goat cheese, arugula, and multiple spices.

Billy Gibbons also claims that the sandwich stays true to their Texas roots, “with a hint of the deep south.”

If you buy the sandwich, all proceeds will go towards The Clifford Antone Foundation. This is a non-profit organization created to “preserve music culture and community by caring for elders and investing in the youth.” The music lover picked this organization due to his connection with Antone’s Nightclub in Austin, where he often headlines performances.

Texas will clearly forever be close to the heart of Billy Gibbons.