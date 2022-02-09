Ronnie Dunn Dropping New Track ‘Broken Neon Hearts’ This Week

It’s been a while since Outsiders have heard new music from one of country’s living legends. However, later this week we can look forward to the release of Ronnie Dunn’s all-new song entitled, “Broken Neon Hearts.” And although it’s already Wednesday, Friday can’t come fast enough as the star’s teaser over on Instagram promises to bring us an all-new spin on classic twang.

Ronnie Dunn fans will recall the last time the living legend released new music was on his 2020 studio album, Re-Dunn, which featured an impressive 24 songs, covering classics like George Strait’s “Amarillo By Morning” and Bob Seger’s “Against the Wind.”

Now, upon listening to the teaser, I was thrown for a loop as, at first, all I could nail down was the sound of a buzzing neon light. However, listen a bit more closely and you’ll notice the seemingly random buzzing actually boasts a rhythm, leading into the first notes of the brand new song. Very briefly, we can just hear Ronnie Dunn’s smooth vocals piercing the opening seconds of “Broken Neon Hearts.”

Further, what makes the teaser even more exciting is that the song even sounds muffled, as if dimmed by the barrier of a barroom door, adding to the mounting suspense that always accompanies a brand new Ronnie Dunn hit.

Making up one half of Brooks & Dunn, we also can’t help but wonder whether “Broken Neon Hearts” will function as a kind of nod to the duo’s iconic hit, “Neon Moon.” That said, though, the teaser above definitely hints that Dunn’s new song will feature a more upbeat and lively kind of tune.

Ronnie Dunn Says Morgan Wallen is ‘One of the Most Talented Singer-Songwriters in a Long Time’

Speaking of new music, Morgan Wallen has officially kicked off his “Dangerous” tour and, as 2021 saw the Dangerous album become the most-streamed album across all genres, the artist is sure to see massive crowds at every single performance. That said, it seems we aren’t Morgan Wallen’s only fans.

Earlier last year, the young artist saw major praise from none other than country music icon Ronnie Dunn. During one of his segments on the SiriusXM radio show, “Ronnie Dunn’s Road Trip,” the latter half of Brooks & Dunn called Wallen “one of the most talented singer/songwriters in a long time.”

Further, after the pair appeared in a photo together outside of Wallen’s label Big Loud Records, CEO Seth England deemed the country stars, “Two of the very best singers to ever walk music row.”

England added, “The voice that got me into country music…and the voice that keeps me going.”

While Ronnie Dunn prepares to release what is sure to be yet another hit on Friday, Morgan Wallen appears beside rising country artist ERNEST on his brand new single, “Flower Shops.” Be sure to check it out, Outsiders!