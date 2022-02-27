Rosanne Cash Recalls Late Dad Johnny Cash’s Annual Birthday Gift From Elizabeth Taylor

Somewhere, Johnny Cash is celebrating his 90th birthday in style, probably singing with his wife June Carter. At least, that’s what we’re hoping for the country superstar, who died almost 20 years ago.

And on birthdays, we remember our loved ones, even if they’ve passed away. And so it was with Rosanne Cash recalling a favorite memory of her dad. You probably didn’t know that Elizabeth Taylor used to help Johnny Cash celebrate his birthday.

Roseanne Cash wrote: “My dad would have been 90 today. Several (years) ago I was at his house on his birthday and a huge bouquet arrived. ‘Who are those from?’ I asked. He rolled his eyes. ‘Elizabeth Taylor. We were born one day apart & she sends these every year to remind me I’m a day older than her.'”

We’re not sure when Johnny Cash and the late Elizabeth Taylor, one of the most beautiful women in the world, met each other.

Johnny Cash, at one point in his career, had his sights set on Hollywood, which was Dame Elizabeth’s domain. He hosted a TV variety show from 1969-71. And he did guest stints on popular shows like Little House on the Prairie and Colombo. He also had appearances in some TV movies.

And both Johnny Cash and Elizabeth Taylor were involved with the iconic 1980s era mini-series, North and South. Cash portrayed real-life abolitionist John Brown. Taylor played a New Orleans madam.

Cash died Sept. 12, 2003. He was 71. Taylor died in 2011 at age 79. When Taylor passed away, Rosanne Cash tweeted about her dad’s birthday connection with the Academy Award-winning actress. She also sent Cash a telegram each year, reminding him about who was older.

Earlier Saturday, Outsider remembered Johnny Cash and his 90th birthday.

“Born on this day 1932, in Kingsland, Arkansas, one of the most timeless figures in music. Over 90-million records sold globally, having influenced entire generations of musicians, and one of the coolest to ever do it. J.R. ‘Johnny’ Cash.”

Meanwhile, we’ve discovered another Johnny Cash connection to a famous British Elizabeth. Since it’s Johnny’s birthday, please indulge us.

It seems that Cash would write down his dreams in a notebook. One night, he dreamed he met Queen Elizabeth. She shook his hand and told him “you are like a thorn bush caught in a whirlwind.”

Recognize that lyric? It eventually found its way to “The Man Comes Around.” It was the title track of the album Cash released in 2002. It was one of the final songs Cash wrote before he died. Besides a dream about a famous Elizabeth, the song also was inspired by the Book of Revelation and Johnny Cash imagining Judgment Day.

So again, happy birthday Johnny Cash. Maybe Elizabeth Taylor also was at his celestial party. She would be 90, Sunday.