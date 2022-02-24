Runaway June’s Naomi Cooke Stepping Away To Pursue Solo Career

Runaway June’s singer-songwriter Naomi Cooke recently announced her plans to pursue a solo music career.

Earlier today, the country artist shared the news with her Instagram followers. She mentioned this decision wasn’t easy and she’ll miss her team, but she’s ready for something new.

In the post’s caption, Cooke provided her fans with a longer message. She wrote, “I am incredibly excited to officially be able to announce that I am taking a new musical journey as a solo artist, and I am beyond excited to share new stories and music with you. It has been 7 wonderful years as the lead singer of Runaway June, and I am so grateful for the memories and time well spent with my bandmates, Hannah, Jen, and Natalie.

It has been extremely hard to keep quiet about what I’ve been up to, and I cannot wait to share everything with you all very soon!! I miss you guys so much, and can’t wait to see y’all out on the road. I love you guys so much I could burst. ~ Naomi Cooke Johnson.”

Naomi Cooke is Ready to Begin This New Chapter

While reading Naomi Cooke’s caption, notice how she posted a picture of just her singing. This marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new one. And Johnson’s fans know that she’ll thrive as an independent artist.

Additionally, Cooke started Runaway June in 2015 with bandmates Jennifer Wayne and Hannah Mulholland. But Mulholland decided to leave the group five years later. Then, Johnson and Wayne replaced her with the talented, Natalie Stovall. There are no further updates on a replacement for Johnson, but stay tuned. I’m sure Wayne and Stovall have something great in store for us.

Congratulations Naomi Cooke Johnson! The Outsider family wishes you luck as you take on this new journey. And we can’t wait to see what you accomplish on your own!

The Country Singer Previously Revealed How She Created the Band

Back in 2019, Naomi Cooke revealed how she created this all-female band. Further, she sat down with Miami New Times to discuss the topic.

First, she admitted that the timing ended up being perfect for them. “It really happened organically for us, and the timing was just right,” Naomi said.

Then, she proceeded to explain what the audiences want to hear from female artists. “Women started writing this country stuff that never felt real or true. People want to hear that raw, emotional side from a woman,” she added.

At the end of the day, Runaway June gave Naomi Cooke the opportunity of a lifetime and fans will never forget her time with them.