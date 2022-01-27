Ryan Bingham Forced To Pull Out of Key West’s Mile 0 Fest After Positive COVID Test

Ryan Bingham has been forced to cancel his set in Key West after testing positive for Covid-19.
Earlier today, the country star shared the disappointing news in an Instagram story. In the story, Bingham said he’s sorry for this unfortunate announcement. Bingham was scheduled to perform on Thursday, Jan. 27 at this year’s edition of the festival.
“I’m sorry to announce that I’ve had to pull off the Mile 0 Fest this week in Key West. I’ve fallen under the weather and tested positive for Covid. In an effort to keep our crew and fans safe, we are following protocols and I won’t be cleared to get back on the road in time for this show. Wish I could be there performing for you, but hope y’all have a great time in Key West and I’ll see ya out on the road again very soon. Much love. -RB”
You can check out the announcement on his Instagram page here.
Mile 0 Festival in Key West
Firstly, the Mile 0 Festival in Key West, Florida runs from January 25-29, 2022. This festival is the place to be because it includes more than 80 artists, 100+ shows, and warm weather.
It is described as a boutique destination festival, according to the Mile 0 Fest website.
“We take the attendees the heart in every decision we make,” the website states. “We bring the best of Red Dirt & Americana Music to Paradise every year.
Additionally, the festival is celebrating its five-year anniversary. Each day is set up with several musical acts taking the stage. You can check out the list below.
Tuesday, January 25: Tickets start at $69
- Zac Wilkerson
- Micky & The Motorcars
- Reckless Kelly
Wednesday, January 26: Tickets start at $139
- Chance and the Takers
- The Damn Quails
- Jamie Lin Wilson
- Shane Smith & The Saints
- Parker McCollum
Thursday, January 27: Tickets start at $139
- Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
- Bonnie Bishop
- The Band of Heathens
- Cody Canada & The Departed
Friday, January 28: Tickets start at $139
- Kaitlin Butts
- The Great Divide
- Stoney Larue
- Wade Bowen
- Randy Rogers Band
Saturday, January 29: Tickets start at $139
- Grady Spencer & The Work
- Morgan Wade
- Ray Wylie Hubbard
- American Aquarium
- The Dead South
If you’re in the area or want to attend in the future, purchase passes here.
Ryan Bingham Writes Songs For the Hit Series, Yellowstone
Ryan Bingham is another artist who attributes his music to the hit series, Yellowstone.
Recently, he performs his All Choked Up Again song on Instagram. This song was brought to the director, Taylor Sheridan’s attention in season one. The song is perfect for the show. It’s something you could easily listen to while camping on a hot summer night.
Listen to the song here: