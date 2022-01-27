Ryan Bingham Forced To Pull Out of Key West’s Mile 0 Fest After Positive COVID Test

Ryan Bingham has been forced to cancel his set in Key West after testing positive for Covid-19.

Earlier today, the country star shared the disappointing news in an Instagram story. In the story, Bingham said he’s sorry for this unfortunate announcement. Bingham was scheduled to perform on Thursday, Jan. 27 at this year’s edition of the festival.

“I’m sorry to announce that I’ve had to pull off the Mile 0 Fest this week in Key West. I’ve fallen under the weather and tested positive for Covid. In an effort to keep our crew and fans safe, we are following protocols and I won’t be cleared to get back on the road in time for this show. Wish I could be there performing for you, but hope y’all have a great time in Key West and I’ll see ya out on the road again very soon. Much love. -RB”

Mile 0 Festival in Key West

Firstly, the Mile 0 Festival in Key West, Florida runs from January 25-29, 2022. This festival is the place to be because it includes more than 80 artists, 100+ shows, and warm weather.

It is described as a boutique destination festival, according to the Mile 0 Fest website.

“We take the attendees the heart in every decision we make,” the website states. “We bring the best of Red Dirt & Americana Music to Paradise every year.

Additionally, the festival is celebrating its five-year anniversary. Each day is set up with several musical acts taking the stage. You can check out the list below.

Tuesday, January 25: Tickets start at $69

Zac Wilkerson

Micky & The Motorcars

Reckless Kelly

Wednesday, January 26: Tickets start at $139

Chance and the Takers

The Damn Quails

Jamie Lin Wilson

Shane Smith & The Saints

Parker McCollum

Thursday, January 27: Tickets start at $139

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

Bonnie Bishop

The Band of Heathens

Cody Canada & The Departed

Friday, January 28: Tickets start at $139

Kaitlin Butts

The Great Divide

Stoney Larue

Wade Bowen

Randy Rogers Band

Saturday, January 29: Tickets start at $139

Grady Spencer & The Work

Morgan Wade

Ray Wylie Hubbard

American Aquarium

The Dead South

Ryan Bingham Writes Songs For the Hit Series, Yellowstone

Ryan Bingham is another artist who attributes his music to the hit series, Yellowstone.

Recently, he performs his All Choked Up Again song on Instagram. This song was brought to the director, Taylor Sheridan’s attention in season one. The song is perfect for the show. It’s something you could easily listen to while camping on a hot summer night.

