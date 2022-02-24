Sam Hunt’s Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Re-Files for Divorce in Another County

Hannah Lee Fowler is still planning on filing for divorce from Sam Hunt. But this time, she’s filing the divorce in another county.

On February 23, TMZ published the reason Fowler reportedly backed out of the divorce. She apparently filed the documents in the wrong county and had to re-file them in the Nashville area. Now, we know that Fowler didn’t change her mind. Her lawyers realized that the legal documents weren’t correct and took some time to fix them.

On Friday (Feb 18), Fowler filed for divorce after she accused Hunt of adultery. In the case, she’s citing infidelity and revealing that she’s pregnant and due in May. She asked for primary custody of the child, as well as spousal and child support.

That same day, she filed a document that read “the divorce petition was voluntarily nonsuited without prejudices.” This means that Hunt’s wife put an end to the case, but is still eligible to file again. And she, in fact, re-filed the case.

There are no further updates on the case at this time, but stay tuned.

Sam Hunt’s Relationship With Hannah Lee Fowler

Firstly, Hannah Lee Fowler and Sam Hunt dated for several years before they got married. They met each other in college at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Now, the couple has been married for almost five years.

Additionally, Fowler inspired Hunt’s 2014 debut album, Montevallo. His wife reportedly grew up in Montevallo, Alabama and he became inspired to write about their relationship.

Back in 2017, the country singer spoke about what he and Fowler wanted their wedding to look like. Further, the couple got married in their hometown of Cedartown, Georgia.

“It’s only a few weeks left before we do get married,” according to Page Six. “The wedding will be low-key, low maintenance. We are both kind of introverted people for the most part, so we don’t like celebrating ourselves too much. If there ever is a time to do it, it is now, and it is more to celebrate the union of marriage than it is each other. I am excited about doing that.”

Last year (2021), Audacy held an exclusive interview with the “Drinkin’ Too Much” singer about the couple’s decision to have children sooner than later. He revealed that they really started to think about it a lot more recently.

“We’ve really started to think about it seriously here these past few months, so that’s on the agenda right now,” Hunt revealed replied. “I’m hoping we’ll have some good news sooner than later.”

With the recent divorce in place, fans learned that the couple is expecting their first child. However, it’s not in the way they hoped for. Hopefully, there’s light at the end of the tunnel for them.