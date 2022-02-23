Sam Hunt’s Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Withdraws Divorce Complaint Hours After Filing

Well, Outsiders, it looks like country singer, Sam Hunt, and his estranged wife Hannah put their divorce plans on hold—at least for now.

Earlier today, US Weekly reported on news of Hannah Lee Fowler withdrawing her divorce complaint. However, hours before the withdrawal, she filed for divorce.

Fowler originally filed for divorce on Friday, February 18. At the time she filed, she accused Hunt of infidelity. She claimed that the “Make You Miss Me” singer was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.” But the news outlet confirmed that Fowler filed a Notice of Voluntary Nonsuit a few hours later. This is another way of saying that she is no longer filing to divorce her husband.

However, filing a second time would be a bit trickier. According to Tennessee law, she can’t file to divorce him a second time if she takes legal action. On Tuesday, the judge signed off on the filing. Once they do, the case should officially be dismissed.

On Monday, the court documents included Fowler’s claims of infidelity, as well proof of their first pregnancy. US Weekly announced the troubled couple is due in May.

Although neither party revealed the news of their baby, Hunt did reveal his desire to become a father in July 2020.

“We’ve really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that’s on the agenda right now. And I’m hoping that we’ll have some good news sooner than later,” he stated.

Timeline of Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler’s Relationship

Country singer, Sam Hunt and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler’s relationship is currently making headlines. So, let’s take a peek into the estranged couple’s past.

The couple first crossed paths in their 20s. After dating for four years, they moved to Nashville, Tennessee so Hunt could work towards a music career. He even named his debut album, Montevallo, after their hometown.

“It was either [be with] her or push on as a bachelor,” the singer explained during a 2017 interview with Nash Country Daily. “I realized she was meant to be a part of my life and when I realized that, as fast as I could, I went to try to convince her that was the way it needed to be.”

After a few rough times, the couple recoiled in 2016 and announced their engagement in 2017. Around this time, Hunt released the song, “Drinking Too Much,” as a public apology to Fowler for their past struggles. However, he did acknowledge that she did struggle to accept his apology.

“She has her own life and her ambitions and her own dreams and things are important to her, and I want to support those as much as she’s supported me,” he revealed to Entertainment Tonight back in 2017. The “Body Like a Back Road” singer even admitted to marital troubles early on. “I think it’s been a little lopsided these first few weeks of marriage, so I owe her for sure. But she’s having fun.”

For now, we hope the two manage to come to an agreement for their sake and their future child.