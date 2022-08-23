Scotty McCreery Celebrates Five Hit Songs in a Row: It’s ‘Just Bananas’

Scotty McCreery has a certified smash with “Damn Strait.” The track is an ode to the music of the King, George Strait. The narrator opines that he can no longer listen to his favorite country songs because they all bring up memories of an ex-girlfriend. “Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her” is hitting a little different after the breakup. The song reached the top of the charts for a couple of weeks, and it’s the fifth consecutive track that McCreery has seen reach the top since his American Idol days in 2011. He held a number ones party to celebrate the occasion in Nashville.

“I’m still kind of processing it, I think,” he told media gathered at the event. “Because to me, it still feels like yesterday. My biggest goal, and I said this all the time, was I just want one song at the top of the charts. In my mind, that’s when you’ve known you made it, right? So to have five in a row is just bananas. We don’t take it lightly. We’re celebrating. We’re grateful and just having so much fun with this.”

It’s his second chart topper from his fifth studio album Same Truck. He previously reached the top with “You Time.” His last record, Seasons Change, saw him reach the top with “Five More Minutes,” “This is It” and “In Between.”

Scotty McCreery Reflects on Success

Scotty McCreery was asked if he feels pressure to match his previous success, and he says that he doesn’t.

“After Seasons Change, after having ‘Five More Minutes,’ ‘This is It’ and ‘In Between,’ I felt pressure with the next album,” he said. “But with ‘You Time’ and ‘Damn Strait,’ we have our ‘Five More Minutes’ and ‘This is It.’ That definitely blew my mind. But at this point, I want to write music that I love and I know I believe in and hope people will relate to. Whatever it does on the charts, it does.”

“One thing I’ve learned is when I was just getting started in songwriting, I used to shy away from my own life,” he continued. “I was like, ‘What’s going to get me a hit on the radio?’ I didn’t get those hits on the radio. Then I finally realized, ‘I’m just going to write straight from the heart.’ I think I had to mature to really understand that. And as I’ve done that, I’ve realized, ‘Man, you know what? We’re all people here.We’re all humans here. We’re all more alike than different.”

Scotty McCreery assures that if you just write about what you’re going through, someone is going to relate. He’s on the road throughout the fall. Next up is a date at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville for the ACM Party for a Cause. He shares the stage with Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker and more on August 23. Check out his full schedule at his website.