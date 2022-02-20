Scotty McCreery’s Latest Music Video Earned a Shoutout From George Strait Himself

Country music singer Scotty McCreery must be on Cloud 9 right now. The King himself, George Strait gave his new song a big endorsement.

McCreery took a big gamble with his latest video. He made it as a tribute to Strait and where it all started for the Texas legend all those years ago. Now, you have to bring it if you are going to do something like this. If the music isn’t up to snuff, then folks will accuse you of using a big name to get plays. However, after George himself shared the song on his Twitter, this one is officially approved.

Check out the tweet below and then listen to the song for yourself if you haven’t had the chance. A little history, a good tune, and all of it approved by the man himself.

Gruene Hall is legendary. A big part of that legend is, of course, George Strait. Scotty McCreery was able to honor that pretty damn well with this song. The North Carolina native has a lot of interesting influences that go beyond country music and Strait.

His passion for music doesn’t just reside in Nashville, but also with another North Carolina native’s hip-hop label. J Cole’s Dreamville. McCreery has been spotted wearing Dreamville merch in the past. His influences are all part of his passion and music. What’s next for McCreery? Well, he’s out on tour and playing his music, old and new for fans around the world.

Scotty McCreery Heading to Europe for Tour

Currently, Scotty McCreery is finishing up his tour of the United States. He announced the tour back in October and had dates all throughout January and will finish out his February slate next Friday. To finish things up, the singer-songwriter is heading out west to Billy Bob’s in Ft Worth, Texas. Then a could of shows in Las Vegas round out his time in the states.

After that, McCreery grabs a jet and heads to Dublin, Ireland. He is taking a European tour that will travel from Ireland to Britain, Germany, and finally the Netherlands. He will only be in the Old World for nine days and seven shows. The great thing is that he has dates throughout the spring as well. This is going to be a busy year for the singer and things are only getting started it seems.

How many times do you think Scotty McCreery is going to pull up that tweet tonight? It has to be on his mind constantly. What a great moment for the country music artist. Now he can go out and perform knowing that he has the big endorsement from The King. No one can take that away.