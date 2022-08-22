Scotty McCreery’s Wife Reveals Photos From ‘Dreamiest Baby Shower’ for Their First Child

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are expecting their first child. It’s a boy! Friends held a baby shower for Gabi recently, and she shared photos from the “dreamiest baby shower for baby boy.” It had a big Winnie the Pooh theme; from the signs to the colors of the balloons. Check out a collection of photos that Gabi shared below.

“The dreamiest baby shower for baby boy. So So thankful for the sweetest family and friends, little Beignet and I felt all the love yesterday. Here’s to hoping he loves Pooh as much as I do,” she captioned the photos.

The slides include a video that shows off some of the celebration’s decor, including a “guess the date” calendar for guests to fill out. There are also photos of Gabi opening gifts and some of the food that guests enjoyed. There was definitely a big plate of brownies and beignets in honor of what she’s apparently dubbed her coming addition.

Some of her closest friends hopped in the replies to congratulate the mom-to-be.

“Loved seeing you congrats sweet girl! I can not wait to laugh with you and baby boy soon!” replied one of the party guests.

“loved seeing y’all so much!! and yesss can’t wait for all the laughs together haha” Gabi replied.

Things couldn’t be better for Scotty McCreery right now. The 28-year-old North Carolina native is riding high on the success of his latest number one, “Damn Strait.” It’s the singer’s fifth turn at the top of the charts. The song is an ode to the music of country music legend George Strait. It stayed at the top for a couple of weeks.

Scotty McCreery on the Road in 2022

“Damn Strait” is one of the biggest hits of Scotty McCreery’s career so far. The track reached the top faster than anything he’s released since “Love You This Big” immediately after his American Idol run in 2011. He’s also enjoying the way that fans react to it on the road.

Next up for Scotty McCreery is the ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Monday. He hops on a big bill for that one that includes Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley, Sara Evans and more. He’ll roll on to Syracuse, New York after that for a show at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on August 25. The tour rolls across North America through the end of the year, with dates beginning to pop up in 2023. He pays a visit to the Grand Ole Opry on December 4. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.