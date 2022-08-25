Shania Twain Says She’s ‘Blown Away’ After Kelsea Ballerini Wears 1999 Grammys Dress To ACM Honors

Shania Twain joined her fellow country artists for a night out at the 15th annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, Tennessee. While she was there, she ran into Kelsea Ballerini wearing something that looked awfully familiar. Ballerini was decked out in a sparkly, high-neck white gown, the same gown Shania Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards.

That year, Twain won two Grammys: Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song for “You’re Still the One.” Talking with Entertainment Tonight at the Honors, Twain shared that seeing Ballerini in her former dress blew her away.

“I am so blown away,” she said. “She looks stunning. She looks like an absolute angel. It’s very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it. I said, ‘I hope it’s not too dusty after being in the [GRAMMY Museum].'”

Twain, for her part, also looked stunning at the event. She donned a long, black halter-neck gown with a full skirt and topped it off with a leopard-print cowboy hat—a look after my own heart. Twain also explained the significance of that gown, on that night in 1999.

“It was an incredible night for me at the GRAMMYs. That dress represented that experience, so I’m just happy to see it alive again,” she said. “Now it has a new life, and it has new memories, and it’s really great to be able to share that with other people, with another woman. Obviously, it’s a huge compliment to be admired enough that someone would want to step into my dress.”

We do admire you that much, Shania. Truly, she’s an icon, a legend, she’s the moment. From 1999 to now, she’s still serving looks and belting tunes, and we love her for that.

Kelsea Bellerini Talks Wearing Shania Twain’s Dress as Tribute to Her at ACM Honors

Wednesday night, Shania Twain received the ACM Poet’s Award. This award honors a country songwriter who has created lasting, lyrical contributions in their career. Kelsea Ballerini said that she wanted to honor Shania in a different way: by wearing her dress.

“It’s Shania’s night!” Ballerini told ET. “When I was asked to be a part of it, to honor her, we were just thinking about every possible way that we can highlight every stage of her career. One of the things that I think she’s an icon because of is her fashion, and the way she’s always pushing boundaries. I wanted to honor that part of her too.”

Shania is definitely known for pushing boundaries in her looks. In the past, she paired long, flowy skirts with fitted tank tops, wore a lot of sequins, and really knew how to turn up the glam for the red carpet. Today, she’s no different.