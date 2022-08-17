Shania Twain, Martina McBride, and More to Guest Star on New FOX Series, ‘Monarch’

Shania Twain is coming to your television soon. Country music and television have gone together well for a long time, and FOX is capitalizing on the concept with a new series. Monarch stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel. It’s about the “reigning family in country music,” and Sarandon is the queen. The series will regularly invite guest apearances from real-life country icons. Shania Twain isn’t the only star set to make a guest appearance. The show will also see guest spots from the likes of Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town.

The show premieres on September 11. A new trailer gives viewers a peak at what to expect from the series. Check it out below.

From the jump, Susan Sarandon’s character is giving off “Lula Rogers” vibes. “Lula” was the character that was “Dusty’s” manager in the George Strait film Pure Country. The character was portrayed by Lesley Ann Warren, who’d pass for Sarandon most anywhere.

“I never wanted to just be a star,” Sarandon’s character says in the trailer. “I wanted to create a dynasty.”

It looks like there will be plenty of drama, and probably murder. Trace Adkins’s character is definitely shooting a gun at somebody. Hollywood has had a lot of success with country music. Nashville had a solid run, while Yellowstone continues to mix musicians into their cast.

There couldn’t be a better time to add Shania Twain to your show. She’s had a massive year. The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer was inducted into the 2022 class of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. She also debuted a Netflix documentary titled Not Just a Girl that chronicles everything from her rise to stardom from a small town in Canada to her divorce from Robert “Mutt” Lange.

Shania Twain Returns to Las Vegas for ‘Let’s Go!’

Shania Twain stunned audiences at Boots and Hearts Music Festival in her native Canada last week. She also took time to hang out with a fellow Canadian. Avril Lavigne stopped to visit one of her childhood idols backstage. The “I’m With Your” singer will perform at the ACM Honors ceremony on August 24 at Ryman Auditorium. Shania Twain is receiving the ACM Poets Award at the ceremony. Avril should be a part of a tribute to Twain. Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton will also receive awards at the event.

Shania Twain returns to her Las Vegas residency next weekend. ‘Let’s Go!’ has dates that extend into September. The final show is on September 10, for now. Shania Twain seems to be having fun at the residency. Maybe more dates will come. Check out the dates and get ticket information at her website.