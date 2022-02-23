Slash Speaks Out About Quitting Smoking: ‘Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Quit’

Heavy metal guitarist Slash became one of the great characters of rock and roll thanks to his curly black hair, top hat, and cigarette hanging out of his mouth in pictures. He oozed apathy and radiated rebellion during the last great era of rock when the style of music still dominated pop culture. But those smokes weren’t just for show. Slash was an addict, and it would take many years before he gave up smoking for good.

Slash, who quit smoking cigarettes for good in 2009, recently gave some advice to those looking to kick the bad habit.

“Quitting smoking is the hardest thing I’ve ever quit. I can think of a lot of stuff that was hard to quit and smoking was the hardest. You just have to make that decision and then stick to it,” Slash, whose real name is Saul Hudson, said.

“I have to admit, when I quit, I had pneumonia, so for two weeks I couldn’t breathe, let alone smoke, so that got me over the hump. And then, from that point on, I used the patch and then I used Nicorette and then I was doing snus [a moist form of smokeless tobacco which is usually placed under the upper lip] and then regular gum. I’m still chewing regular gum. And it’s been [more than] 12 years. So you just have to make the decision and then you have to do it. But it’s not easy.”

Two personal events also helped Slash quit smoking

The former rock star revealed that losing his mother to cancer also helped him quit.

“She was one of those smokers that always said, ‘I’m gonna quit one day,'” he said. “But while she was in the hospital, I would literally sit with her, go outside and smoke a cigarette, come back and sit with her.”

Slash also said attending a Cher concert with his wife and her friends was the final straw he needed to quit smoking. According to Slash, he was having such a bad time at the concert that he would have to leave in-between every single song to have a cigarette. The overload of nicotine made him feel worn down, sick, and perhaps a bit ashamed. It also served as a vivid, bad memory for him, one that he associated largely with smoking — not like the days of ripping a heater on stage in front of screaming fans.

“Cher just took me over the top,” he lamented. “Every time she revisited one of those periods [of her career]… She had a closet on stage and she’d go in the closet and she’d come out and she’d be the Indian. Or she’d be the Sonny & Cher thing. It just killed me — I couldn’t take it.

“So I would smoke… I just didn’t have any fond memories of that show or any of the other stuff.”