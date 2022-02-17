Stagecoach & Coachella Festivals Get Rid of All COVID-Related Restrictions

As festival season quickly approaches, two of the largest music festivals in the nation have revealed that they’ve removed all Covid-related restrictions. The 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the 2022 Stagecoach Festival will not require attendees to show negative Covid-19 tests or proof of vaccination.

Like many other industries in the last two years, the music industry took a huge hit during the pandemic. As Covid cases spread across the globe, all live music came to a screeching halt. Concerts, festivals, and other live shows were postponed and often cancelled altogether as pandemic restrictions kept crowds to a bare minimum. Following strict Covid-related guidelines, the two popular California-based festivals haven’t welcomed music fans since 2019. After two years of cancelling their annual events though, Coachella and Stagecoach are both ready to return.

Last fall, the two festivals announced that vaccinations wouldn’t be a requirement to attend. Now, Coachella and Stagecoach have each shared that there will be no Covid-related barriers at all for their respective April events. In fact, the festivals aren’t even requiring attendees to wear masks. Coachella did not share a public announcement over the policy. However, Stagecoach took to Twitter to reveal the update.

“Festival Admission Update: As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines,” Stagecoach tweeted on Tuesday.

The two festivals share the same promoters, Goldenvoice. Coachella’s Health & Safety rules on the festival’s website reveals similarly relaxed policies related to Covid-19. The change follows California’s new health guidelines, which are surely a breathe of fresh air for festival goers across the country.

Stagecoach and Coachella Luck Out With Timing of New Guidelines

As of today, the California Department of Public Health issued new guidelines for large outdoor events. The new policy does not require attendees to show vaccination proof. Stagecoach and Coachella already stated last year that they wouldn’t check vaccine cards for entry. The festivals did hint at requiring proof of a negative test though.

However, festival officials have lucked out with the timing of their events in 2022. Thankfully, omicron variant cases are gradually declining across the country. According to the World Health Organization’s latest report, worldwide cases have dropped by 19% just in the past week.

California has been one of the strictest states about Covid-19 guidelines. But recent declining numbers led to the state’s new policy, which came at the perfect time only two months before the festivals begin. As mentioned, Coachella recently updated its Health & Safety rules on its website.

“In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022,” the update reads.

The Coachella update did share certain conditions and warnings. The new policy is subject to change according to “ applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event.” Per federal, state or local government policies, the event could make changes in the next two months. That includes “ changes to capacity, attendance procedures and entry requirements.”

The festival’s website also shared a Covid-19 warning to remind attendees of the possible dangers that still persist because of the virus.

“COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death,” the Coachella warning reads. “There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present. And there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19.”

The 2022 Stagecoach Festival will take place in Indio, California from Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May1. California’s country music festival will feature headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs. Some of the other featured artists include Maren Morris, Midland, Brother Osborne, Lee Brice, Cody Johnson, and The Black Crowes. For the full lineup and to purchase tickets, visit Stagecoach’s website HERE.

The 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will also take place in Indio, California over two weekends. The festival runs from April 15-17 and from April 22-24. The multi-genre music festival will feature headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Kanye West. Other featured artists include Lil Baby, Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Doja Cat, and Run the Jewels. Passes for Coachella are sold out, but you can join a waitlist and check out the full lineup on the festival’s website HERE.