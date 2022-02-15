stevie-nicks-will-headline-sound-on-sound-festival

Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks is headlining the first-annual Sound on Sound Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Taking place on September 24 and 25, the new festival will be “celebrating world class music, local cuisine, craft beer and more.”

Sound on Sound’s lineup includes a variety of established artists. Most of these acts are celebrated in the alternative rock, blues, and singer-songwriter spaces. Stevie Nicks joins The Lumineers, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds as the weekend’s headliners.

The flyer also includes Brandi Carlile, The National, Gary Clarke Jr., among many others. Check out the poster below.

Sound on Sound festival writes on their flyer that there will be “no overlapping sets.” This means that fans are able to watch each act’s full set. This is unlike many other music festivals, where ticket buyers have to make choices when multiple bands are playing at the same time.

Fans are excited to see Stevie Nicks listed as a headliner. After canceling all of her 2021 performances, it is exciting to see her at Seaside Park.

“These are most of my favorite bands my goodness. This Texan may have to figure this out,” @devonpbailey writes.

Stevie Nicks’ Current Concert Schedule

Stevie Nicks fans will not see the performer live in concert until May. Currently, there are four festival appearances on the icon’s calendar. On May 7, she will be performing at the New Orleans Jazz Festival. Then on June 19, she will be appearing at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

As of right now, these are Nicks’ only spring and summer appearances. She will grace the stage again in early September at the JAS Aspen Snowmass. This event will also feature performances by Leon Bridges and Chris Stapleton. This is happening in Snowmass, Colorado. After that, Sound on Sound festival takes place on September 24 and 25.

More and more festivals are being announced daily, so there is a possibility that she will see more parts of the country this year. We hope that the star remains happy and healthy for these shows.

When Do Tickets Go On Sale?

Stevie Nicks fans, pay attention. You can buy tickets to Sound on Sound festival starting today. If you are a Citi Bank cardholder, you can buy presale tickets now. They go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 18 at 12 p.m. ET.

As of right now, fans are only able to buy 2-day tickets. There are both general admission and VIP options ranging from $219 (plus fees) to $5000. Fans are also able to add-on parking and shuttle passes a-la carte.

For more information about the festival’s ticket bundles, visit their website.