Super Bowl LVI: Kenny Chesney Looks Forward To Playing SoFi Stadium While at the Big Game

Well, Outsiders, it looks like country singer, Kenny Chesney, is super excited for this opportunity of a lifetime! It also looks like he’s traded his cowboy har for a baseball cap.

From dinner parties with pizza and wings to your dad and uncle shouting at the TV, to trips to the mall to find your football team’s jersey, Super Bowl Sunday is not an event to be messed with. When it comes to the event’s performers, we can only imagine how they prepare for such an event.

In a recent Twitter post, Kenny Chesney shared his eagerness to perform with his band at one of the biggest sports events in the country.

Happy #superbowl, @noshoesnation. Can’t believe I’ll be playing this stadium on the #HereAndNowTour in July. @SoFiStadium is so beautiful and wait for me and my band to rock it. pic.twitter.com/Uij26nUhWs — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) February 13, 2022

We can’t wait either! Since Kenny Chesney’s followers are flooding his comments with their favorite sports team, let’s join in! Who are you guys hoping to win, Outsiders?

Kenny Chesney Announces ‘Here and Now’ Stadium Tour

From an upcoming tour to performing at a major sports event, it doesn’t look like there’s any stopping Kenny Chesney.

Earlier this month, the 53-year-old announced a huge four-month U.S. tour, starting in late April and running through the end of August. The country singer is planning on each hit during his Here and Now tour.

Kenny Chesney really has a thing for performing in amphitheaters. He discussed in a press release how the energy of the space brings him such joy.

“There is something about amphitheaters that creates an immediacy that is so intimate. The energy is very different from a stadium show, and it almost opens the songs up in completely different ways. It’s pretty cool to feel that difference between the two kinds of venues. But I can tell you: both are absolutely the greatest sensations in the world,” he states.

Kenny Chesney also discussed how it feels to hear his crowd of fans belting out the lyrics to his music.

“Whether it’s a stadium full of people screaming ‘Noise’ at the top of their lungs, or ‘When The Sun Goes Down,’ or being quieter on ‘You & Tequila,’ or seeing all the lighters and cell phone lights out on the lawn at an amphitheater as people sing that first chorus of ‘Anything But Mine,’ you can sense how much these songs mean to people, and it’s incredible.”

Tickets to the show go are on sale now! Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Well, get ready sports and Kenny Chesney fans! This is an event you do not want to miss!