the-chicks-announce-2022-tour-after-5-year-break

After a five-year hiatus, The Chicks are going back out on tour this year. Check out all of the tour dates!

Grab your best pair of boots and relearn the words to “Not Ready to Make Nice.” Girl trio The Chicks are breaking their hiatus with a newly-announced summer tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 27-date tour is traveling to cities on both the East and West coasts.

It begins on June 14 in St. Louis Missouri and ends on August 13 in George, Washington. The Chicks aren’t going back on the road alone, however. They are being joined by Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis for select performances.

“Excited to announce our 2022 tour!” the band’s post reads. “We can’t wait to see you all again!”

The 5-time Grammy-winning trio is ready to take back the spotlight. It is important to acknowledge The Chicks’ legacy since making their debut in 1989. Selling over 30.5 million albums, they are the “only female group to earn multiple RIAA diamond awards,” according to Billboard.

When Do Tickets Go On Sale For The Chicks Tour?

Tickets for The Chicks’ 2022 Summer Tour go on sale this Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time. All tickets will be sold via Ticketmaster.

A percentage of each ticket sold also goes to a great cause. The girl band is partnering with reverb.org to spread awareness for environmental issues. This money will also make the tour more eco-friendly, focusing on best sustainability practices. This sounds like a good deal to us!

Here’s the full list of tour dates for The Chicks tour:

6.14 | St. Louis, MO

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *



6.15 | Chicago, IL

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *



6.19 | Noblesville, IN

Ruoff Music Center *



6.21 | Cincinnati, OH

Riverbend Music Center *



6.22 | Detroit, MI

Pine Knob Music Theatre *



6.24 | Toronto, ON

Budweiser Stage *



6.27 | Cleveland, OH

Blossom Music Center *



6.29 | Syracuse, NY

St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *



6.30 | Hartford, CT

Xfinity Theatre *



7.2 | Wantagh, NY

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *



7.5 | Boston, MA

Xfinity Center *

7.6 | Holmdel, NJ

P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *



7.8 | Camden, NJ

Waterfront Music Pavilion *

7.9 | Bristow, VA

Jiffy Lube Live *



7.12 | Raleigh, NC

Coastal Credit Union Music Park

at Walnut Creek *

7.14 | Charlotte, NC

PNC Music Pavilion *



7.16 | Alpharetta, GA

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *



7.23 | San Diego, CA

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^



7.25 | Los Angeles, CA

The Greek Theatre ^



7.26 | Los Angeles, CA

The Greek Theatre ^



7.29 | Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Bowl ^



7.30 | Mountain View, CA

Shoreline Amphitheatre ^



8.2 | Denver, CO

Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^



8.5 | Salt Lake City, UT *

USANA Amphitheatre



8.6 | Boise, ID

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre *



8.9 | Bend, OR

Hayden Homes Amphitheater *



8.13 | George, WA

The Gorge Amphitheatre *