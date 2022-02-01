These John Prine Covers are More than Pretty Good

John Prine passed away in 2020, but his musical legacy will outlive us all. Countless writers have spilled gallons of ink about Prine’s songwriting prowess. However, one of the best ways to judge that legendary skill is through listening to covers of John Prine’s songs. You’ll notice that it’s hard to find a bad one. There are a couple of reasons for that. Obviously, he wrote killer tunes. It’s more than that, though.

Prine inspires the kind of reverence among artists that few other songwriters can. So, when someone covers a John Prine song, they do so with passion and respect. They don’t just care about their recording of the song but also the legacy on which they’re leaning.

Our Favorite John Prine Covers

Right now, there are two full-length albums of nothing but John Prine covers by a laundry list of artists. Broken Hearts &Dirty Windows Volume 1 hit shelves in 2010. Last year, we got the second entry in that series. Those albums see Old Crow Medicine Show, Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, and Brandi Carlisle, and many more doing Prine tunes. There’s not a skip on either one of those albums. However, none of those appear on this list.

“Souvenirs” – Bettye LaVette

Soul singer Bettye LaVette included this John Prine cover on her 2006 release Child of the Seventies. She slowed the tempo quite a bit and injected some longing and pain into the vocals. Prine’s original version sounds almost bouncy compared to LaVette’s smoky soulful rendition.

“Paradise” – Pat Green & Cory Morrow

Back in 2001, Pat Green teamed up with fellow Texas country singer Cory Morrow to cut Songs We Wish We’d Written. The album is chock full of killer cover songs from some of the most important names in country music. Among those is John Prine’s ode to his father’s hometown of Paradise, Kentucky. For the most part, it’s a faithful cover. However, Green and Morrow’s version sounds a bit bigger. The addition of drums and an electric guitar makes this a wonderful fusion of the Appalachian sound that Prine brought to the tune and Green and Morrow’s Texas roots.

“Sam Stone” – Johnny Cash

“Sam Stone” may not be the saddest song ever written. However, it is definitely the bleakest tune that John Prine cut. The story of a war veteran who comes home with a monkey on his back and overdoses after destroying his family is one that will stay with you. Few people could do this mournful tune justice. Johnny Cash was definitely the man for the job. He included his cover of “Sam Stone” in his 1987 Austin City Limits set that was released in 2005 as Live from Austin, TX.

“Unwed Fathers” – Tammy Wynette

John Prine co-penned “Unwed Fathers” with Bobby Braddock and included it in his 1984 record Aimless Love. The year before that, Tammy Wynette released her take on the song as the first single from her album Even the Strong Get Lonely.

The song illustrates the sharp contrast between unwed fathers and unwed mothers. Where unwed mothers are “kept undercover, like some bad dream” their male counterparts have no such worries. They “run like water, through a mountain stream.”

“I Just Want to Dance with You” – George Strait

John Prine originally included “I Just Want to Dance with You” on his 1986 record German Afternoons. Then, George Strait took it to the top of the charts in 1998 when he released it as the first single from One Step at a Time. This is another example of how well the Texas country sound meshes with Prine’s writing.

“Angel from Montgomery” – Bonnie Raitt

To be fair, Bonnie Raitt recorded a cover of “Angel from Montgomery” for the latest John Prine tribute album. But, she’s been playing this song for decades.

Countless artists have covered this track from John Prine’s 1971 self-titled debut record. However, nobody does it like Bonnie Raitt. She recorded it for the first time for her 1974 album Streetlights. Raitt’s soulful vocal delivery elevates Prine’s writing to a whole new level. Watch the two of them sing the song together on ACL Presents: Americana from 2019.

Check out the playlist below to hear all of these tunes and more. Be sure to follow Outsider on Spotify for all the best music from our favorite artists.