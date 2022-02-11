Thomas Rhett Announces Midnight Release of ‘Us Someday’ From Upcoming Album

Just when we finish learning all the lyrics to Thomas Rhett’s last songs, the country star gives us more music to sing along to.

In a new Instagram post, the “Remember You Young” singer teases the next release from his upcoming album. The caption reads, “Who wants to hear another song from #WhereWeStarted? ‘Us Someday’ out at midnight tonight!! Link in bio.”

If any country music lovers can manage to stay up until a little past midnight, they’ll have the pleasure of being one of the first to hear Thomas Rhett’s latest song in all its glory.

Fans of the country family man have already filled his comments with positive emojis and interjections. We can only imagine the reaction to the full release of “Us Someday.”

Thomas Rhett Prepares for the Release of His Album “Where We Started”

As many country lovers know, Thomas Rhett has much more new music coming out soon. His album, “Where We Started” comes out April 1st this year. It features 15 songs with collabs from Katy Perry, Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson, and Riley Green.

He is also going on his “Bring the Bar to You” tour this summer with Conner Smith and Parker McCollum. The upcoming tour starts June 17 and finishes on October 15. Tickets for the show are already on sale!

In an interview with Billboard, Thomas Rhett beams about going on tour again since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Man it feels good to share this tour news,” Rhett said. “I’ll never take for granted being able to come to see y’all. And I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud — I’m counting down the days already!”

Thomas Rhett: ‘Being Onstage Again Really Filled My Soul’

After being cooped up in the studio with his music, we can only imagine the excitement that comes with being in front of a crowd again. In an earlier Billboard interview, Thomas Rhett discusses the feeling of being backstage before a show.

“For me, getting into the entertainer headspace and back onstage was euphoria,” Rhett explains. “When you go a year and a half without it, then feel it for the first time again, it’s the coolest thing in the world. That’s really where my brain has been and where these songs came from — they’re some of my favorite songs that I’ve ever been a part of. “

Not only does the country singer enjoy fueling fans’ ears with new music, but he also enjoys being a proud father to 4 beautiful daughters. They’re so lucky to be able to listen to their father’s singing voice more often than we do.

“I’m just enjoying life so much right now, getting to be a dad, collaborating with incredible artists, playing shows with my friends, and watching people smile from the stage. It has really filled my soul.”