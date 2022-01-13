Thomas Rhett Announces ‘Where We Started’ Album Releasing This Spring

Country superstar Thomas Rhett surprises fans with some of the best news he could possibly announce.

The “Marry Me” singer just shared via Instagram that he’ll be releasing a new album this spring! With “Slow Down Summer” already out, Rhett is releasing two more songs from the album at midnight tonight. Will anyone else be patiently waiting by their phones for YouTube to tell us the video is up?

This is his sixth studio album and the follow-up to Country Again: Side A, released in April 2021. At the time, Rhett told fans to expect Side B in the fall. One month later, he shared an acoustic version of a song called “Years Are Short” with fans on his Instagram.

The caption reads: “15 songs total…#SlowDownSummer out now, 2 more songs out at midnight…new album, WHERE WE STARTED out 4/1! LET’S GO!”

We’re ready, Thomas. We’ve been ready since “It Goes Like This” appeared in 2012. Since then, Rhett has been telling beautiful stories through country-pop music, and we’ve been loving it.

Fans of the singer share our excitement in the comments. One fan wrote, “I always think you cannot top your current song. But you always release another chart-topper. Your writing ability is off the charts too!!!”

There’s no denying that. Since emerging from the shadows, Thomas Rhett has been tugging on our heartstrings with incredible songs. From making us cry in songs like ‘Marry Me’ and ‘Remember You, Young,’ to inspiring our road trips with songs like ‘Don’t Stop Drivin,’ there’s no stopping Rhett.

Thomas Rhett is Getting Back On the Road Again This Year

With the COVID-19 pandemic still being a concern for most artists these days, it’s no surprise they’re anxious to get back out there again. Although he doesn’t yet have a tour date for this year announced, Thomas Rhett is one of many who are hopeful for their musical future in a pandemic.

In an interview with his record label, Big Machine Records, Rhett expressed his excitement for the future.

“I feel thankful that we got to play shows this year in the first place. But I do feel like it was somewhat of a warm-up,” he says.

“I cannot wait to get back on the road in 2022 and have a new record under my belt, having a couple new singles off this project out. It’s just gonna be a great year to get back on the road with some new friends and get to see a bunch of my favorite people. Just watching the fans file into those shows is literally one of my favorite feelings on the planet,” he continues.

Alright, Outsiders! Even though the artist does not have an official tour date released yet, his website reveals three upcoming performances!