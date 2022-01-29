Thomas Rhett Couldn’t Refuse Daughter Willa Gray’s Request to Dye His Hair

Thanks to Thomas Rhett’s oldest daughter Willa Gray, he now sports a new hair color! Fall might’ve ended a while ago, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still rock some pumpkin colors.

In a recent Instagram post, the famous country singer shows off his newly dyed orange hair. Honestly, it doesn’t look too bad on him. Based on the picture, it doesn’t even look too orange, more like light brown. If anything, the “Marry Me” singer could pass for a redhead.

Fans of Thomas Rhett, including other country singers, gathered in the comments to compliment him on his new look. Noah Hicks was happy to say, “Tell me you’re a good dad, without telling me you’re a good dad.”

With football season upon us, many fans assumed Rhett’s new color was in support of the Cincinnati Bengals and flooded the comments with the Bengal fan’s chant: “Who dey?”

His caption reads, “Willa gray really wanted to dye my hair orange today so….” We can’t tell whether or not he’s liking the new color, but what do you think, Outsiders?

Thomas Rhett Discusses His Newest Album, ‘Where We Started’

Thankfully, the COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped Thomas Rhett from gearing up for his upcoming tour for his newest album, “Where We Started.”

The “Angels” singer’s tour begins in South Phoenix Arizona on February 5th and ends in Fairborn, Ohio on October 15th. Wow, that’s almost a year-long tour! Sounds like an epic road trip though.

Earlier this month, Rhett discussed his newest album during an interview.

“For me, getting into the entertainer headspace and back onstage was euphoria. When you go a year and a half without it, then feel it for the first time again, it’s the coolest thing in the world. That’s really where my brain has been and where these songs came from. They’re some of my favorite songs that I’ve ever been a part of. I’m just enjoying life so much right now, getting to be a dad, collaborating with incredible artists, playing shows with my friends, and watching people smile from the stage. It has really filled my soul.”

Thomas Rhett Gets His Musical Talent From His Dad, Rhett Atkins

I was today-years-old when I found out that my favorite country singer’s father is also a country singer.

Since 1992, Rhett Atkins has made quite a name for himself. He passed his musical talent, as well as his looks, down to his son, Thomas Rhett.

In a 2021 interview with Good Morning America, Thomas Rhett opened up about the bond he shares with his dad. How many songwriting father-son duos do you know?

“My dad is always my first phone call for a bus trip or a writing session. But it was really cool that my dad got to tour with me last year because it made it really easy. Every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, we would just wake up and write songs from 10 a.m. until showtime,” Rhett Jr. said.



