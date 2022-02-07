Thomas Rhett Drops Snippet From Unreleased Song ‘Always You’

Thomas Rhett surprises us again with another hit. Earlier today (Feb 6), he shared a short clip of an unreleased song with his Instagram followers. Rhett, Jordan Reynolds, and Jordan Minton all got together to create, Always You.

It’s always a good day when the Slow Down Summer singer blesses our timelines with a powerful new song. And with the release of his Where We Started album quickly approaching, his Instagram feed has never been better. In the caption of the post, Rhett revealed that he forgot all about Always You until this weekend. Thank goodness he remembered because it looks like fans are already in love with it. I mean, the music, melody, lyrics, and his voice are absolutely perfect. Don’t you agree?

In the caption of the post, Rhett wrote, “Forgot about this one until this weekend. Thanks @jordankreynolds and @jordanminton for reminding me #alwaysyou.”

Be sure to check out the new song below.

After listening to the song, you’ll see that his followers are eager for this to drop on major platforms. Another popular singer, Alfie Sheard even had something to say about this one.

“He just don’t miss,” Sheard said. Shortly after, a fan followed up with it being a beautiful song. “What a beautiful song for a beautiful person! So hope you release it.”

Could this song be about his wife, Lauren Akins? I mean, just look at the lyrics below.

“And as the years went by,

Girl you never left my mind,

Even when I tried to fall in love,

With someone new, girl you were still the one,

That’s why I never put my heart,

Into someone else’s arms.”

Thomas Rhett Gets Ready to Release Where We Started

We know that Thomas Rhett has a lot of new music coming soon. His Where We Started album drops April 1, 2022. It features 15 songs with collaborations from Katy Perry, Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson, and Riley Green.

The album will be Rhett’s main act at his upcoming tour with Conner Smith and Parker McCollum. The Bring the Bar To You tour starts June 17 and ends October 15.

According to Sounds Like Nashville, Thomas Rhett was excited to share the tour news.

“Man it feels good to share this tour news,” Rhett stated. “I’ll never take for granted being able to come see y’all and I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud — I’m counting down the days already!”

Purchase tickets for the Bring the Bar To You tour here. You don’t want to miss this show with all of the hits he’s been leaking lately.