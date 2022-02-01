Thomas Rhett Enjoys an Outdoor ‘Cheese Stick Picnic’ with His Girls

Thomas Rhett enjoyed a blissful afternoon with his daughters. They took in the 50-degree weather with a cheese stick picnic. After all of the cold and snowy weather Nashville has received, it’s about time they get some warmer days.

Earlier today, the country singer shared a sweet photo of his two girls sitting in the back of a golf cart. You are looking at his two oldest daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James. Based on their smiles in the picture, it looks like they’re enjoying the lovely weather.

The Slow Down Summer singer made the caption as simple as can be. He wrote, “Cheese stick picnic,” which describes the moment perfectly. In fact, his tourmate, Conner Smith, can agree with that. “Cheese stick picnic. Let’s write that,” Conner stated.

So, Outsiders, be on the lookout for a Cheese Stick Picnic song by these two country singers. Based on their last few hit songs, there’s no doubt this one won’t be a banger.

In addition to the post, Thomas Rhett and his wife aren’t sure about more kids after their fourth. You know Thomas Rhett as a huge family guy, but will they end up having even more kids? Maybe the Marry Me singer might eventually be blessed with a son.

Thomas Rhett Reveals If He and Lauren Want More Kids

Firstly, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren have been blessed with four children. They have four little girls by the names of Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon Love, and their newest addition, Lillie Carolina.

Last year, Rhett did a Q&A on his Instagram story, according to People Magazine. One of the questions asked if he and Lauren would have more kids after Lillie Carolina. He gave a very simple response. “Probably! Haha,” he stated. Clearly, Thomas Rhett and Lauren love being parents, so why not add some more bundles of joy to the family?

Apparently, Lillie Carolina happened to be an unplanned blessing for the two. They found out the pleasant surprise when they were on a ski trip last year. Rhett revealed that Lauren started to feel a little under the weather on the trip. Upon various reasons Rhett threw out, the pregnancy began as a joke between the couple. Lauren didn’t believe it at first, but when she saw the positive pregnancy test, she became speechless. Soon, they would have another little one running around the house. That may seem like a lot, but this is what the couple lives for.

The country singer and his wife agreed on having five kids together. But if they have a fifth, do you think they’ll stop there? I guess we’ll find out soon because life is always changing for the Akins Family!