thomas-rhett-goes-full-country-in-snaps-from-kansas-hunting-trip

Now there’s a photo of Thomas Rhett that would look great framed in the living room!

In a recent group of Instagram pictures, “Slow Down Summer” singer Thomas Rhett is all decked out on a Kansas hunting trip.

In the comment section, fans of the singer complimented the photos, his mustache, and expressed their happiness that he’s in their hometown. While I know nothing about Kansas aside from it being Dorothy Gale’s hometown, I do agree that the mustache works for him.

One fan said, “Man it feels good to be country again, am I right?” I’m sure it does, Outsiders.

Much of the singer’s posts revolve around his new music, his wife, and four young daughters. As many know, Thomas Rhett is a family man. From bringing his children onstage with him to family photos, the singer never fails to fascinate his followers.

Thomas Rhett Shares Clip of One of His Favorite Song Ever Written

When he’s not rocking camouflage in the woods or spending time with his family, Thomas Rhett is songwriting.

Before the release of one of his new songs, “Angels,” the country singer shared a 38-second clip of a live performance of the song on Twitter.

Let me tell you, Outsiders. After listening to this live performance, I was quick to listen to the full studio version. It did not disappoint. Based on the comments, fans seem to agree.

Rhett also included a link to pre-order the album through different channels of music streaming. Can we all agree that this could be one of his best songs yet?

Thomas Rhett Discusses His Newest Album, ‘Where We Started’

“For me, getting into the entertainer headspace and back onstage was euphoria. When you go a year and a half without it, then feel it for the first time again, it’s the coolest thing in the world. That’s really where my brain has been and where these songs came from. They’re some of my favorite songs that I’ve ever been a part of. I’m just enjoying life so much right now, getting to be a dad, collaborating with incredible artists, playing shows with my friends, and watching people smile from the stage. It has really filled my soul,” he says in an interview.

In late 2021, Rhett found himself at a crossroads with his music. He had just co-written a track called “Where We Started.” Afterward, he realized his plans for “Country Again: Side B” would have to be sidelined.

“I think I’ve learned to kind of roll with the punches over the last five years,” Rhett said during a press event.

Whether it means making a hunting trip in Kansas or rearranging albums, I think we can all agree that Thomas Rhett never fails to surprise and impress his fans.