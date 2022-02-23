Thomas Rhett Hilariously Reveals the Reality of Raising ‘4 Kids’

As many fans know, country singer Thomas Rhett is a proud father of four adorable girls. There’s no doubt in our minds that it’s not always easy, but quite rewarding.

In a recent Instagram post, the 31-year-old is chased around his kitchen by his two oldest daughters, Willa and Ada. While sporting cute dresses, the girls run around the house trying to catch up to their father.

Rhett’s caption reads, “People ask me all the time what it’s like having 4 kids.”

“Alright, I’m done. Daddy’s takin’ a break,” Rhett says before Willa playfully hits him with a pink wand. But that doesn’t stop the girls. The fun only gets better when Ada joins in on the fun.

Fans in the comments show their support and praise for the country family.

One follower says, “Breakin ankles in the kitchen.” Is it just me, or does that sound like the title of a country song in the making?

“He sure loves his girls, such a good girl dad,” another fan praised the “Us Someday” singer.

Several comments laugh at my favorite part of the video. While attempting to avoid a savage “beating” from Willa, Rhett bolts past her to the point of almost taking her out!

“You almost took Willa Gray out! So cute!!” a fan commented. But thankfully, everyone finished the game with their body parts intact and their smiles stretched.

Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Asks Moms For Help After Daughters Get Comb Stuck in Her Hair

As much as Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins love their girls, they can be handfuls sometimes. For example, as People reported, her two oldest girls got a comb stuck in her hair last month.

At the end of January, the mom of four took to Instagram to share a parenting post after a comb made a home for itself in her hair.

In the video, 32-year-old Akins explains the incident. While home alone with her girls. According to the mother, “three of the four are sick so the older two are not in school.”

“While I was feeding the baby I was gonna let the older two brush my hair. Well, I did let them brush my hair and they attempted to curl it. I didn’t realize this is what they were doing and this is where we are,” the author said. She then reveals the huge knot in her hair with the comb hanging down. Obviously, that was not a fashion statement.

“I’ve gotten it from the first knot down to where it is now, but I’m stuck and I really don’t wanna cut my hair. So if any moms have any suggestions, let me hear them,” she finished.

A few hours later, Rhett’s wife updated fans to let them know the crisis had been averted! Thanks to her friend and mother-in-law, a knife and boxcutter did the trick and she “only lost a little bit of hair.”