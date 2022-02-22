Thomas Rhett Reflects on Debut Single That Was Released 10 Years Ago

On this day 10 years ago, country superstar Thomas Rhett released his first-ever single. Today (February 21, 2022), he is celebrating how far he’s come since the beginning.

From the release of Rhett’s debut single to his upcoming sixth studio album, Rhett has become quite the music sensation. In a new Instagram post, the “Slow Down Summer” singer shared a photo and video from where it all began.

In the caption of the post, Rhett wrote, “My debut single was released to radio on Feb. 21, 2012. Man, what a ride it’s been since then and now my 6th studio album is on its way…all thanks to you guys for listening and loving the music. #WhereWeStarted.”

Throughout the comments, folks are commenting on everything from sound changes to the many hairstyles he’s had over the years. For example, one user said, “Man, what a ride your hairstyles have had since then too.”

“Bet 2012 you had no idea the ride you’d go on. What a story! Feels like you’re just getting started!” another fan wrote in the comments.

Additionally, several fans revealed how they still listen to his It Goes Like This album. No matter how fast time flies, fans will still jam out to the older tunes like they’re brand new. Don’t you agree?

Thomas Rhett Teams Up With Jeff Worn For the Release of a New Tequila Brand

Not only is Thomas Rhett reminiscing on his older music, but he’s also teaming up with Jeff Worn in announcing a new product. That’s right, Outsiders! Rhett and Worn are about to release their new tequila from Dos Primos. And they can’t wait for y’all to try it soon.

Firstly, Rhett and Worn introduce themselves before they give fans the exciting news.

“Dos Primos has some super exciting news,” Rhett said. “I know a lot of y’all have tried our Blanco and the feedback has been incredible. But the Reposado is coming out. It’ll be on the shelves in March.”

Following that, Rhett and Worn announce to their fans that they are so excited to hear feedback on their new product. “We absolutely love this product,” Rhett adds. “And we can’t wait for y’all to try it.”

Shortly after, Worn chimes in with, “Can’t wait to hear what y’all think.” Then, the two of them do a toast in front of the camera.

In the caption of the post, Rhett revealed how long they’ve been working on this project and mentioned the release date. He wrote, “Welcome to the family, @dosprimostequila Reposado! @wornjeff and I have been working on this for over a year and we’re so excited for y’all to try it when it hits the shelves in March. 21+ friends, head to dosprimostequila.com to see where you can get Dos Primos Blanco now.