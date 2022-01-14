Thomas Rhett’s Upcoming Album Features Collaborations With Katy Perry, Tyler Green & More

It’s a great time for Thomas Rhett fans everywhere. The country superstar recently shared some insights on his upcoming Where We Started album. And he’s got some big names to lend their voices.

Where We Started is the Die a Happy Man singer’s sixth studio album and it’s available on April 1, published by The Valory Music Company. The album’s inspiration came from Rhett’s return to the road after a series of livestream concerts from his living room in Nashville, Tennessee. It was a stark difference, like the change from digital to acoustic And Rhett couldn’t wait to be back on stage.

If you would like to jump the gun, you can pre-save the album here. This helps well-known and independent artists out with their sales tremendously.

In a recent interview, Rhett explains life during the pandemic, new music, and touring again.

“For me, getting into the entertainer headspace and back onstage was euphoria,” Thomas Rhett explains. “When you go a year and a half without it, then feel it for the first time again, it’s the coolest thing in the world. That’s really where my brain has been and where these songs came from — they’re some of my favorite songs that I’ve ever been a part of. I’m just enjoying life so much right now, getting to be a dad, collaborating with incredible artists, playing shows with my friends, and watching people smile from the stage. It has really filled my soul.”

Additionally, Thomas Rhett recently released two new tracks “Angels” and the upbeat “Church Boots.” If those two songs are anything to go by, it’s an album you don’t want to miss.

Thomas Rhett Plans to Release 15 More Songs on the Where We Started Album

This album features 15 songs that highlight Thomas Rhett’s signature mix of the country and pop genres.

Throughout each song, Thomas Rhett relates his personal experiences with what his fans go through. Rhett also got some help along the way. Rhett’s producer, Dann Huff mixed this project alongside co-producers Jesse Frasure and Matt Dragstrem.

Also, the project includes collaborations with pop star Katy Perry, and other well-known country artists, such as Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard, and Russell Dickerson.

Watch the video below to learn more about the Where We Started album.

The Where We Started Setlist

Here’s the complete track list for Where We Started:

1. “The Hill” | Lori McKenna, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Weisband

2. “Church Boots” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith

3. “Bass Pro Hat” | Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Joshua Miller, Josh Thompson

4. “Anything Cold” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally

5. “Angels” | Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Jaten Dimsdale, Josh Thompson6. “Half Of Me” (featuring Riley Green) | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Will Bundy, Josh Thompson

7. “Bring The Bar” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Parker Welling

8. “Paradise” | Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson

9. “Death Row” (featuring Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson) | Thomas Rhett, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley

10. “Mama’s Front Door” | Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill

11. “Slow Down Summer” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Sean Douglas, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

12. “Simple As A Song” | Thomas Rhett, Luke Laird, Josh Thompson

13. “Us Someday” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Amy Wadge

14. “Somebody Like Me” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson15. “Where We Started (with Katy Perry) | Thomas Rhett, Jon Bellion, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

For more information on all things Thomas Rhett, go to www.thomasrhett.com.