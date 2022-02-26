Tim McGraw Celebrates Young Musicians in Schools

Country star and “1883” actor Tim McGraw is celebrating Music In Our Schools Month with a sweet Twitter video. Giving a shoutout to music students all over the world, the singer shares the significance of the month of March.

“March is Music In Our Schools Month and I wanted to give a shoutout to all the students out there learning music,” he says, “Especially to the music teachers who spend countless hours passing their love of music onto their students.”

McGraw ends the clip with some words of inspiration.

“Keep up the good work and maybe I’ll hear you on the radio one day.”

Fans agree with the importance of funding music programs in schools.

“We need music in our schools,” one fan says.

“Absolutely! Some kid out there may struggle in reading but pick up a sax and just enthrall us. Those that say “just reading, writing, & ‘rithmetic” forget this and that there are many pathways to learning,” another replies.

Music In Our Schools Month (MIOSM) is an initiative created by the National Association for Music Education. For more information, visit their website.

Tim McGraw’s Preparation for ‘1883’ Role

Playing the role of James Dutton on 1883 is harder than it looks. It takes both acting chops and an intense amount of fitness training to stay in shape as a cowboy. In a roundtable interview, he talks about his process getting ready for his role.

“I’m sort of a gym rat,” he says. “I have to be in the gym every morning. The toughest part is being up at 3 in the morning every morning in order to make your call times. That’s probably the hardest part of it, is getting up at 3, getting your workouts in. Because there’s been a couple of days that I didn’t do that, and the energy is not the same on set.”



McGraw uses his time working out as an opportunity to delve into his character as well. Whether he is mentally preparing for the day’s scenes, or thinking about Dutton’s feelings and motivations, he considers his gym time “meditative.”

“My workouts are sort of like my meditation in a lot of ways,” he states. “That’s the time when I go over my lines in my head, and I prepare for the day and try to be ready for what’s going on. And I try to know everyone’s lines in the show; that way I can sort of feel the moment and be in the moment.”



From the looks of it, McGraw’s gym time is working. A new episode of 1883 airs tomorrow on Paramount+. Episode 10 of the spinoff’s first season sounds like a doozy: “James and Margaret face a heavy decision; Shea and Thomas take bold action to help one of their own.”