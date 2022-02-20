Tim McGraw Says Crowd at San Antonio Stock and Rodeo Show ‘Rocked’

You may not recognize Tim McGraw sans his thick beard for “1883” in this recent photo. However, the country music star turned actor is sharing a picture of his first “2022” tour which kicked off in San Antonio Friday. And apparently, the show was one for the books.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, McGraw is holding a guitar high in the air amid a sold-out stadium. He claims that the show absolutely “rocked” and was an awesome opener.

The extended tour will run through August as he hits a number of different cities throughout the United States. McGraw said he’s glad to be back on the road after months of filming the “Yellowstone” spinoff created by Taylor Sheridan.

He will get a chance to focus solely on music for the next several months as he gets “back with the band.” And if you’ve attended one of his shows before, then you’re already aware it’s going to be a huge crowd-pleaser.

The “Something Like That” singer is known for his crowd-pleasing and hugely entertaining shows – often featuring guests along the way.

Tim McGraw Discusses “1883” Most Difficult Scenes

While the country singer traded his guitar for chaps to star as James Dutton in “1883,” he put in the work to portray the role.

Speaking in an interview about some of the most difficult scenes, McGraw opened up about Taylor Sheridan’s need for authenticity and how driving a real covered wagon was incredibly difficult to learn.

“That was probably the hardest skill out of all of them,” Tim McGraw explained. “I didn’t have to do it as much as Faith did. She had to do most of the wagon driving. I did it a bit, but she did most of it. Yea, that can get really dangerous and really hairy. Those things can really run away with you anytime. It’s one of those things that once they break loose it’s hard to stop them. So it’s not the safest thing in the world.”

He also goes on to add of Taylor Sheridan’s work ethic:

“Taylor is a stickler for authenticity. Even to the way you ride – he would come up and say, “you know, a cowboy wouldn’t have his feet in that position or wouldn’t have his hands in that position.” He says, “I’m just trying to make you look good. Everybody rides a little differently, and it’s fine to ride a little differently but there are a few things you need to be authentic to and true to.” And he’s always good about that. And down to the set design and the costumes,” McGraw says.

“1883” has two episodes left. You can catch up on all the drama on Paramount+.