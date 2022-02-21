Tim McGraw Thanks San Antonio Rodeo Show, Recaps Performances in New Video

He’s a long way from “1883’s” James Dutton. Tim McGraw looked clean-cut and freshly shaven in his new video which highlights the best parts of his San Antonio “2022” show opener. The singer recently broke down the show in Texas in a new video.

After thanking his fans Friday night for a fantastic show, Tim McGraw shared a video of the best highlights from his show at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. Excited fans pack the stadium – most likely ecstatic to see the singer back on the road.

McGraw has been busy filming “1883” for the past several months, but that didn’t stop him from planning his “2022” tour which includes 17 cities now until August.

The video recap of the show includes screaming fans, a packed stadium, McGraw throwing knuckles to a small kid, and lots of great music.

Tim McGraw’s Filming of “1883”

Additionally, while Tim McGraw can enjoy the road and music for the next few months, it’ll soon be back to filming for Taylor Sheridan’s “1883.” Paramount Network executives announced the renewal following their investors meeting last week.

And fans couldn’t be more excited for the next season. While there are still a couple of episodes left, the drama series has pulled fans in with the incredible acting, gorgeous scenery and ever-deepening story.

Not to mention Tim McGraw is also incredibly poignant as James Dutton, the leader of his family in the 19th century. Further, he spoke of his preparations for the show and how his regular gym routine definitely intensified.

“I’m sort of a gym rat,” McGraw said with a laugh. “I have to be in the gym every morning. The toughest part is being up at 3 in the morning every morning in order to make your call times. That’s probably the hardest part of it, is getting up at 3, getting your workouts in. Because there’s been a couple of days that I didn’t do that, and the energy is not the same on set.”

He also continued:

“My workouts are sort of like my meditation in a lot of ways,” McGraw added. “That’s the time when I go over my lines in my head, and I prepare for the day and try to be ready for what’s going on. And I try to know everyone’s lines in the show; that way I can sort of feel the moment and be in the moment.”

“1883” airs on Paramount+ and all episodes are available there. The Dutton family saga is a part of the “Yellowstone” universe which now includes “6666” and “1932,” all written by Taylor Sheridan.