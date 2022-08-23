Toby Keith Tributes His ‘Old Friend’ Tom Weiskopf Following His Death

Toby Keith is paying tribute to golfer Tom Weiskopf. The Ohio native died over the weekend at home in Big Sky, Montana. He was 79 years old. Weiskopf competed on both the PGA Tour and the Senior PGA Tour after turning pro in 1964. He notched 28 professional career victories. He won one major in his career. That was The Open Championship in 1973. He tied for second four times at The Masters in August, Ga. Those finishes were in 1969, 1972, 1974 and 1975. He also tied for second in 1976 at the U.S. Open. He finished third at the 1975 PGA Championship.

On Monday, Toby Keith paid tribute to his friend. Check out the post below.

“My old friend Tom Weiskopf was called home. He’s been in our prayers for a while now. Our thoughts and prayers will be with Laurie and family now. Rest in Peace my legendary buddy. Godspeed,” Toby Keith captioned the post.

Weiskopf was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2020. Weiskopf’s friend and fellow golfer Tom Watson announced the news via Twitter on Sunday.

I send my deepest sympathies to the family of Tom Weiskopf. Will miss you and your stories. RIP my friend. PC has struck again.. — Tom Watson (@TomWatsonPGA) August 21, 2022

“I send my deepest sympathies to the family of Tom Weiskopf. Will miss you and your stories. RIP my friend. PC has struck again,” Tom Watson said.

Not only did Weskopf have a great professional run, he designed a number of courses later in his life. A few of the spots that he either designed or co-designed include Double Eagle and Quail Hollow Country Club. He also designed a ton of courses out West. Catamount Ranch & Club in Steamboat Springs, Colo., The Olympic Club in San Francisco and Snake River Sporting Club in Jackson Hole, Wyo. are just a few.

Toby Keith Continues His Battle With Cancer

Toby Keith announced his own battle with cancer earlier this summer. The 61-year-old “Red Solo Cup” singer canceled all of his 2022 tour dates when he revealed his stomach cancer. He’s fighting hard, and he recently offered fans an update on how things are going.

“So far, so good,” Toby Keith wrote. “I need time to breathe, recover, and relax. I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

One of the performances that Toby Keith was forced to cancel was “A Salute to Our Heroes,” a Veterans Day event in Coachella, Calif. near the site of the music festival. The show is on November 11. Blake Shelton is rising to the occasion and stepping into the role. He’ll pay a visit out West in the middle of the new season of The Voice, which debuts on September 19.