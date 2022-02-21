Trace Adkins Says NASCAR Fans Are Cut ‘From the Same Cloth’ As Him

Trace Adkins has enjoyed a fabulous career in country music. But he freely admits his own father didn’t think he’d made it until he sponsored his own NASCAR event.

Adkins has been involved in the sport in some way since the early 1990s. And he says it’s because the thousands of fans who sit in the stands or watch from home are basically images of himself.

“That NASCAR crowd…those are my people,” Trace Adkins told Taste of Country last week. “We are cut pretty much from the same cloth.”

If you flipped on the Daytona 500 Sunday afternoon, you probably caught Trace Adkins opening the first big race of the year by singing the national anthem. He came straight from the set of filming Monarch, his new series on Fox. The series is filming in Atlanta.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Trace Adkins Made Quick Trip from Atlanta to Attend Daytona 500

Trace Adkins also appeared on Fox and Friends this weekend to talk the Daytona 500, Monarch and other projects. And he offered more details on why he loves NASCAR so much. He said, again, it starts and ends with the fans.

“These are hard-working, middle class, mostly just good hard-working folks that love fast cars,” Trace Adkins said. “And they like to drive too fast themselves, probably.”

“It didn’t take me long to fall right in with that crowd,” Adkins continued. “That’s when I started getting more involved personally with NASCAR – going to races, doing the anthem, being the marshal and having a race. I had my own race one year – the Chrome 300. And that was when my daddy finally said, ‘Well, you finally made it.’”

With Adkins in the stands, NASCAR fans enjoyed a fantastic finish to the Daytona 500. Rookie Austin Cindric held off three challengers on the final lap for his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory. He finished just ahead of Bubba Wallace for the win.

It was probably a quick trip back to Atlanta for the filming of Monarch. Trace Adkins plays a version of himself — a country music star. But he’s also the patriarch of the most powerful family in country music. Adkins portrays Albie Roman. He’s married to Susan Sarandon’s Dottie Cantrell Roman.

But if you’re a fan of Trace Adkins, you know that Fox shared some semi-bad news about Monarch. You’ll have to wait a few more months to see it. The series originally was supposed to premiere Jan. 30. But on Jan. 12, Fox decided to hit pause on the Monarch plans for this season. There was too much risk with Omicron driving up Covid cases. So the show will premiere this fall. Pushing back the premiere date also allows the network to do more promotional work on the series.

Meanwhile, Trace Adkins has a movie premiering this week. It remains to be seen whether his part in The Desperate Riders, which comes out Friday, is the good guy or villain.