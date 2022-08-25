Trace Adkins Reveals He Had Doctors Reattach His Finger After a Drilling Accident So He Could Play Guitar

Trace Adkins released his debut album in 1996. Since then he’s released 11 more albums and half a dozen greatest hits records. Adkins has notched more than 20 singles on the Billboard country chart and took a handful of those to number one. Additionally, Trace rode his musical success into an acting career. He’s appeared in several films and will star in the upcoming Fox drama Monarch. However, he didn’t just show up in Nashville one day and decide to be a star. The Louisiana native poured everything he had into his music while still working regular jobs before he hit the big time. To say he was dedicated to the dream would be an understatement.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Trace Adkins revealed just how dedicated he was to country music in the early days. He lost his pinky finger on his left hand and had the doctors fuse the joints in such a way that he could still play guitar. Now, that’s dedication!

Trace Adkins on His Custom Pinky

After leaving college, Trace Adkins worked on an offshore oil rig. While he was at work one day, he lost his left pinky finger. Before a recent show at the Grand Ole Opry, Adkins told Fox News Digital about the game-time decision he had to make when getting his finger put back on.

“I cut it off when I was working on a drilling rig. Then, when they put it back on, it wasn’t going to work anymore,” Trace Adkins explained. He went on to say that the doctors would have to fuse the joints. This would make the digit all but immobile. “So,” Adkins said, “I told them how I wanted it.”

“I said, ‘Put it like that,’ so I could still put it around the neck of the guitar,” Trace Adkins recalled. “So, that’s what he did.” You won’t see him picking any wild guitar solos in the future. However, Adkins said that his finger still does what he needs it to do. “At least I can still hammer the strings.”

However, Adkins revealed that losing his finger wasn’t the first time he had taken his bumps and kept going. “I’ve been shot, cut, beat up, all kinds of stuff. Busted by some broncos and on down the line.”

Despite all that, Trace Adkins has had an incredible career. From his hit songs to his time on the screen, there’s no denying that he’s a master of his craft. Some people say that they put their blood, sweat, and tears into their work. Adkins has the scars to prove it.

See Trace Adkins star in the new country music drama Monarch when it premiers on September 11 on Fox after the Vikings/Packers game.