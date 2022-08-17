Tracy Lawrence Delivers Hundreds of Thousands in Donations to Homeless Organizations

Tracy Lawrence hosted his second Missiom: Possible Celebrity Classic Golf Tournament earlier this year. Now, he’s delivering the donation to organizations across middle Tennessee that support homeless relief efforts.

His tournament took place at Old Hickory Country Club in Nashville in May. It featured some folks that have been around since his biggest days in the 90s like Deana Carter. It also featured rising stars like Jordan Davis, Jake Owen, Mitchell Tenpenny, ERNEST and HARDY. Charles Kelly and Jamey Johnson were also on hand for the event. The event raised more than $430,000.

There were several athletes and sports figures involved, too. John Daly, Rex Ryan and Brett Hull took part in the golf tournament. Tracy Lawrence shared video of his delivery of the gift. Check out the full clip below.

“So just to give you a little insight into what we’ve done today, we’ve been to 12 organizations,” Tracy Lawrence begins the clip. “We’ve given donations to each and every one of them among our 12 that we picked this year. It’s been fascinating to go and hear their different stories and their motivations behind why they started doing what they’re doing, the differences and the similarities between the two.”

The video then focuses on representatives from various organizations explaining what they do. Each provides unique resources to the homeless community.

“It’s a little overwhelming today,” Tracy Lawrence says. “We handed out some pretty substantial checks to some people and that was really overwhelming. It was amazing to be able to give that kind of stuff to people that are going to be able to do such wonderful things with it.”

Tracy Lawrence Overwhelms Nashville Community With Generosity

The video shows many representatives from organizations across Nashville receiving ceremonial checks from Tracy Lawrence. Each organization is overwhelmed by the generosity and most all of them break into tears. But it’s not something that Tracy Lawrence did alone. It happened because of the work of his team at Mission: Possible and was aided by the generosity of other country music superstars.

“There’s a whole lot of people that were involved with this,” Tracy Lawrence says. “The great committee that we have, I won’t even try to name everybody. But thanks to everybody involved. Anybody that participated in any capacity at all. It’s a great thing that we’re doing and I look forward to sharing all the stories and everything with all of you. I look forward to the many, many years ahead.”

Tracy Lawrence is currently on the road with Brad Paisley. Their next stop is at Ironstone Amphitheater in Murphys, Calif. on August 18. He’ll join Jason Aldean’s tour for a few dates later in September. That starts in New Hampshire on September 8. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information at his website.