Travis Tritt Declares His Route to Ohio ‘Very Clear Now,’ Plans to Perform Wednesday Night

We have some great news, Outsiders! It looks like country music star Travis Tritt is back on track to make it to his upcoming performance in Ohio.

That’s right, folks! If you have been following along with us here on Outsider, then you know that Travis Tritt is currently traveling around the country as part of his Solo Acoustic Tour 2022. However, he was in jeopardy of not being able to make it to Tiffin, Ohio, for his performance on Wednesday. On Sunday night, the two-time Grammy Award and four-time CMA Award winner posted that he was stuck in South Carolina thanks to snow and ice.

“Temporarily stuck in South Carolina due to road closures from snow and ice,” Tritt said. “Hope to see roads cleared tomorrow so we can head toward Tiffin, Ohio for Wednesday night’s show.”

Tritt had plans to perform on Monday and Tuesday at The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia. Unfortunately, both of those shows had to be canceled thanks to the weather conditions.

But there is some good news. And it’s especially good news for anyone who has a ticket to Tritt’s upcoming performance in Tiffin, Ohio. The “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” singer took to social media once again, this time on Monday evening, to let his fans know that the road to Ohio is clear and that he’s on his way up there from South Carolina.

“I-75 North to Ohio is very clear now. We will definitely make it to my solo acoustic show in Tiffin, Ohio on Wednesday night! Can’t wait!”

Travis Tritt Fans Can’t Wait to See Him Perform in Ohio

Safety always comes first when it comes to country stars traveling on the road, especially during the winter months. So, it’s likely that fans would have understood of Tritt had to end up canceling a couple more shows. But thankfully, the roads have cleared up for him and he’s on his way to Ohio. That has a lot of fans very happy.

“Good to see the road cleared for you guys,” one fan commented. “Safe travels and God Bless.”

“I know you will have some happy fans waiting for you!” another fan said.

A third follower chimed in saying, “Best acoustic player ever!”

The next stops on Tritt’s tour include trips down to Myrtle Beach, SC, Virginia Beach, VA, Biloxi, MS, Beaumont, TX, and lots more. If you are looking to buy tickets to one of the upcoming shows, you’ll have to act fast. Some of them have already sold out, but there are still plenty of others with tickets available. You can check out Tritt’s entire upcoming tour list by clicking here.