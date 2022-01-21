Travis Tritt Mourns Death of Meat Loaf: ‘Tremendous Talent Gone Way Too Soon’

Country music star Travis Tritt takes time to honor the famous Meat Loaf today.

The singer passed away Thursday at 74-years-old. Recent reports say COVID-19 is the cause of his death. Upon news of his death, fans and celebrities alike have mourned the icon. To honor this rock legend, Travis Tritt shares a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram page. He mentions that this well-known talent is gone way too soon.

In the caption of the post, Travis Tritt wrote, “Woke up this morning to the sad news that Meat Loaf had passed away. What a tremendous talent gone way too soon. He was also one of the nicest people anyone could ever want to know. This world is a little less bright without him in it.”

In the photo, you will see two stars, friends, and collaborators standing next to each other smiling. The artist is clearly struggling with the tragic news. Likewise, fans are struggling to deal with the artists passing. Meat Loaf was beloved by many. For example, one fan said it’s the most upsetting news that he’s heard in a while.

“This is the saddest news in music industries I was given in a long time!!!”

Another fan added that Meat Loaf was a huge part of their childhood.

“So sad. Such a big part of my teenage years. It’s like losing a friend.”

Overall, this is a great photo of the two and even though Meat Loaf is no longer with us, he’ll forever be in our hearts.

Travis Tritt & Other Icons are Mourning the Loss of Meat Loaf Today

Not only is Travis Tritt mourning this tragic loss, but so are a few other icons. For instance, Adam Lambert, Marlee Matlin, Cher, and many others.

Additionally, actor, broadcaster, comedian, director, and writer, Stephen Fry paid his respects to the Meat Loaf as well.

“I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. He also remembers their performance together on Saturday Night Live back in the day. All in all, Meat Loaf will forever be missed.

According to the Independent, Cher paid her respects to the rock singer in a heartwarming tweet.

“Had so much fun with Meat Loaf when we did ‘Dead Ringer.’ I am very sorry for his family, friends, and fans. Am I imagining it, or are amazing people in the arts dying every other day?!”

Meat Loaf is the latest celebrity to pass away. Betty White and Bob Saget also died earlier this year. Additionally, comedian Louie Anderson also passed away earlier today as well after a battle with cancer.