travis-tritt-pays-tribute-to-the-late-ralph-emery-with-throwback-photo

Following the news that Ralph Emery passed away at the age of 88, Travis Tritt took to his Instagram account to share a throwback snapshot of him and the country music broadcasting legend.

“Rest In Peace, Ralph Emery,” Tritt declared in the post, which features him and Emery holding a record together.

As previously reported, Ralph Emery was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. He reportedly spent the past sixty years in broadcasting, from radio to television. In a statement, Emery’s family revealed that he passed away peacefully. He was at Tristar Centennial Medical Center when he died on Saturday (January 15th). “Ralph had a deep love for his family, his friends, and his fans.”

Along with Tritt, Loretta Lynn also shared a special tribute to the late broadcaster. In a tweet, Lynn stated that she and Ralph Emery go way back. “He was a Nashville original and you cannot underestimate the role he played in the growth and success of country music. He made you feel at ease and interviewed everyone just like an old friend.”

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum also issued a statement about Ralph Emery’s passing. “Ralph Emery’s impact in expanding country music’s audience is incalculable. On radio and on television, he allowed fans to get to know the people behind the songs. Ralph was more a grand conservationist than a calculated interviewer.”

Young also pointed out that Emery’s conversations revealed the humor and humanity of Tom T. Hall, Barbara Mandrell, Tex Ritter, Marty Robbin, and many more. “Above all, he believed in music and in the people who make it.”

Ralph Emery Looked Back At His Career Success Throughout the Years

During a March 1993 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Ralph Emery opened up about his well-known successful broadcasting career throughout the years. When asked what makes him so popular, Emery stated, “I have no idea. I once said that you could take a gorilla, and if you put him on TV enough, he’d become popular. But I try to be friendly and honest and treat everyone the same. And I’ve had viewers they appreciate that.”

While also revealing if he sees himself more as an entertainer or a celebrity interviewer, Emery answered, “Some of both, really. On Nashville Now, I’m basically an interviewer. But I interact with the crowd. And I’ve sung with the talent on occasion. My principal preoccupation is making the guest look good.”

Ralph Emery then discussed how the interviews he conducted stood other from others, despite not being very in-depth. “Our interviews are done in four-to-six-minute intervals. And it’s hard to get in-depth with those time constraints. But we try to give people interesting information. I don’t want to bring someone out just to all about the latest record and plug their product.”