It’s been nearly 20 years since Johnny Cash passed away at the age of 71, and now country singer Travis Tritt is opening up about the first time he met the music icon.

During a recent interview with Tucker Carlson Today on Fox Nation, Travis Tritt revealed that Cash was one of the first people he met when he came to Nashville. “[He was] just an incredible human being,” Tritt declared. “A walking contradiction. I mean, a walking contradiction.”

Travis Tritt also recalled that he met Cash while at a country music radio seminar in Nashville. The country singer noted that the seminar was where all the directors for country music radio station programs set up booths for a week-long event. Tritt shared that he was walking around and introducing himself to the stations at the time. “All the new artists are there, and they do showcases. And everybody sets up booths.”

Travis Tritt then revealed that on the last night, there was a big final gathering with all the artists there. “And the first time I ever went was in 1989. The people that were in the room that night were Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Porter Wagoner. All of these big country music stars.”

The country singer also remembered when Cash and his wife June Carter arrived. ‘All of a sudden, there was a silence that fell across the ballroom,” Travis Trit explained. “And the only thing you could hear was people whispering, ‘It’s Johnny Cash. It’s Johnny Cash. Johnny Cash.’ And almost like a wave, you could see this crowd of people turn and start slowly moving toward one side of the room.”

Travis Tritt added that the couple took two steps into the room. There was no announcement of their arrival. “That’s how much magnetism this man [had].”

Travis Tritt Opens Up About Becoming a Professional Musician

While chatting with Tucker Carlson earlier this week, Travis Tritt opened up about his journey to becoming a professional musician. Tritt revealed that prior to becoming a full-time musician, he worked as a manager for a heat and air conditioner company. “That’s what I thought I was going to end up doing for the rest of my life.”

Travis Tritt then recalled one night after working that he decided to go to a bar near his house. That’s when he saw a guy on a small stage with a guitar. “I think he had, like, a drum machine. And that was it. And I sat and watched him for about two hours. I thought to myself the whole, I could do that job. I could do that as good as he can, maybe even better.”

Travis Tritt decided to plan his move to Nashville and pursue his own music career. He worked as a manager by day and a musician by night. “But after about 18 months, I realized two things. I’m having more fun on my night job than I am on my day job. And oddly enough, I’m making more money on my night job.”