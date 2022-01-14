Travis Tritt Releases New Acoustic Version of 2021’s ‘Set in Stone’

Travis Tritt is back with a new record filled with acoustic hits.

In 2021, Tritt debuted ‘Set In Stone,’ which was his first original album in over a decade. The record shows off his classic country sound paired with hints of Americana and Roots. He released an acoustic version of the album in conjunction with his acoustic tour, which kicked off in Jackson, Tennessee, today.

The concert tour is unlike anything he has done previously. He will be performing solo without a band and playing all of his hits from his latest record. The tour will travel across the United States before concluding on February 27 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. The official “Set In Stone” Tour will kick off in March after his acoustic run. It will run through May 1, when it concludes in Jacksonville, Florida.

The album was released via Big Noise Music Group and produced by famed producer Dave Cobb. Eight of the eleven songs were co-written by Travis Tritt.

His current single, “They Don’t Make Em’ Like That No More,” is on Country Radio and is No. 33 on the Music Row chart. Fans can watch the lyric video for the single below. The video itself honors the legends in country music that helped form this music genre.

Travis Tritt on Touring Amid the Pandemic

Travis Tritt has been vocal about his beliefs when it comes to mandates. Last year, he announced that he refused to tour when face mask or vaccination mandates were in place for a local town or venue. (The majority of cities and music venues now require vaccine passports and/or face masks in accordance with the CDC). He ended up canceling tour dates because of this.

“I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated,” he previously said at the time. “Any show I have booked that discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test, or a mask is being canceled immediately.”

He added, “Many people are taking a firm stand against these mandates around the country, and I wholeheartedly support that cause. I have been extremely vocal against mandates since the beginning. This is a sacrifice that I’m willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes. There are plenty of promoters and venues around the country that appreciate fans and the freedom of choice in this great country, and those are the promoters and venues that I will be supporting.”

‘Set In Stone (Acoustic)’ Track Listing:

1. “Stand Your Ground”

2. “Set In Stone”

3. “Ghost Town Nation”

4. “Smoke In A Bar”

5. “Leave This World”

6. “They Don’t Make ‘Em Like That No More”

7. “Better Off Dead”

8. “Southern Man”

9. “Open Line”

10. “Ain’t Who I Was”