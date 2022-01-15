Trisha Yearwood Hosts Virtual Fundraiser for Shelter Animals in Honor of Betty White

Following news of the “Golden Girls” star’s death, those closest to Betty White spoke up about the best ways to remember the icon. Her longtime assistant, for example, urged the public to “Be kind. Be kind to another person, to another animal, to the planet.” And that’s exactly what Trisha Yearwood plans on doing.

Joining the Girl Scouts, the Hallmark Channel, and even some Wisconsin breweries, Trisha Yearwood plans on honoring Betty White by taking part in a cause that was near and dear to her heart. Yearwood announced that she will be hosting a virtual fundraiser on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday (January 17th). And if that wasn’t sweet enough, the country star will be matching up to $10,000 in donations.

Trisha Yearwood Thinks Betty White Is ‘Up There Smiling So Big’

Yearwood recently talked to PEOPLE about her upcoming fundraiser. This is what she had to say:

“Everybody loves Betty White. I’ve been reading about the influx of donations to pet charities and shelters across the nation since Betty’s passing, and I think she is up there smiling so big that this is how the world is showing her how much we love her. I’m excited to be a part of the Betty White Challenge to help shine a light on the great work that rescues, and shelters do, many with only volunteers and private donations of food, bedding, and time.”

The link to access the virtual event and all of its details can be found here:

“They need our help,” Yearwood says. “The common denominator is love. Betty showed us how. Now we have to keep it up and make sure her legacy lives on. Love all creatures, great and small!”

Fans of the country star will know that she and her husband, Garth Brooks, have taken in several rescue dogs over the years. Last year, they even started their own project called Dottie’s Yard Fund, which Yearwood says “finds the rescues who are most in need and donates.” The foundation was named after their late dog, Dottie, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 14.

Ringing in the New Year With Some Happy Pups

It’s hard to believe we’re two weeks into the new year. And this year, like many of us, it looks like Trisha Yearwood opted for a cozy night in on New Year’s Eve. But what good is a celebration without your loyal pups?

Yearwood took to Instagram to wish all of her fans a “Happy 2022” with the help of Millie and Emmy. Trisha found Emmy wandering around Oklahoma in the summer of 2013. She then rescued Millie in 2018.

You can see them here: