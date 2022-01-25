Trisha Yearwood Will Return to Grand Ole Opry to Induct Lauren Alaina

It’s official Outsiders! Country star Lauren Alaina is joining the Grand Ole Opry and the iconic Trisha Yearwood is welcoming her in.

Becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry is a huge deal in the country music world. Last December, Lauren Alaina revealed that she couldn’t believe this. She will officially be a member after the induction on February 12, 2022, according to CMT.

A few days ago, Lauren Alaina shared a heartfelt tribute for this special moment. In the caption of the post, she said, “I wish I could tell this sweet, young girl that stepped in that circle for the first time on June 10, 2011, one DEBUT will become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry, and that day is February 12, 2022. I’m. Not. Well. See you there.”

In the photo, you’ll find young Lauren singing her heart out at the Grand Ole Opry for the first time.

Lauren Alaina is no stranger to the Opry stage. Last fall marked her 50th performance in the famous circle. She has come a long way since she appeared on American Idol.

Certainly, she has already lived some of the most exciting years of her life. But there’s a lot more in store for this artist. Fans can tune into Lauren Alaina’s Opry induction on February 12 on Circle Network.

Additionally, numerous stars and her fans are congratulating her achievement throughout the comments. For example, rising country artist, Callista Clark said, “Amazing!”

A radio station even had something to say. “No one more deserving! So proud & happy for you!” @1067kjugcountry said.

Following that reply, a fan replied with literal tears, “I’m not well either. Might throw up. Might cry. Not sure. Maybe both.”

All in all, it looks like Lauren Alaina has a ton of support with this achievement and her music. Everyone is loving her new Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World album. Aren’t you?

Lauren Alaina Inspires a New Generation of Women to Feel Their Absolute Best

According to recent reports, this rising country artist is getting ready to hit the road for her 2022 tour. Not only is Lauren Alaina excited to do what she loves most, but she also hopes to inspire young women along the journey.

For more context, Lauren is hitting the road next month for a 21-date tour. At the same time, she is partnering with clothing brand Maurices to help inspire “Hometown Heroes,” according to Fox News. If you aren’t familiar with hometown heroes, this news outlet explains it.

“Women who give back to their communities; healthcare workers, educators, first responders, and military members.”

In addition to the organization, Lauren Alaina shares what she’s most excited for.

“I am beyond excited and honored to be able to partner with Maurices as I kick off my 2022 ‘Top of the World’ tour.”