Turnpike Troubadours Announce New Shows With Steve Earle, Old 97s

It’s time to rejoice, country music fans. The Turnpike Troubadours recently announced that they are expanding their list of 2022 tour dates.

That’s right, Outsiders — the Turnpike Troubadours are adding additional shows to their 2022 tour. Not only that but a couple of those shows will feature two of the pioneers of the alternative country genre. Get ready, folks, because Steve Earle and Old 97s will be performing with the Turnpike Troubadours in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on June 10 and in Waite Park, Minnesota, on June 11.

Pretty awesome, right? The news comes right after the popular Oklahoma band announced that they would be headlining two concerts at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, in late July. They also said they will be returning to New Braunfels, Texas for two shows in October. All in all, they will begin their lengthy tour in April in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will be performing all around the west including stops in Colorado, Oregon, Montana, and more.

Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow

It has definitely been a long time coming. Pre-sale tickets will be going on sale on Wednesday, March 2, at 10 a.m. CST. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. CST.

“6/10 in Council Bluffs, IA. 6/11 in Waite Park, MN. 10/21 & 10/22 in New Braunfels, TX,” Turnpike Troubadours posted on Instagram. “We’ll be joined in Council Bluffs and Waite Park by two of our all time favorite acts @SteveEarle and @Old97s. Tickets on sale Fri at 10 am. CST. Pre-Sale Wed at 10 am.”

You better believe that country music fans are excited about this news.

“Turnpike, Steve Earle, and Old 97s. That’s an alternative country dream,” one fan replied.

“Old 97s, Steve Earl, and Turnpike. Wow,” said a second fan.

“If anyone wants to celebrate my birthday with me this year, I’ll be in Council Bluffs,” a third person commented.

April

4/8 — Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Cain’s Ballroom

4/9 — Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Cain’s Ballroom

4/21 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s

4/22 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s

4/23 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s

May

5/6 — Helotes, Texas @ John T. FLoor Country Store

5/7 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

5/14 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/15 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June

6/10 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Westfair Ampitheatre

6/11 — Waite Park, Minn. @ The Ledge Ampitheatre

6/24 — Pendleton, Ore. @ Jackalope Jamboree

6/24 — Filer, Idaho @ Gory’s HWY 30 Music Festival

July

7/15 — Whitefish, Mont. @ Under The Big Sky Festival

7/29 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

7/30 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

7/31 — Floyd, Va. @ FloydFest

August

October