turnpike-troubadours-announce-two-more-texas-shows

It’s a great time to be a Turnpike Troubadours fan. They officially announced that their hiatus was over back in November and hit the ground running. Since then, they’ve announced a laundry list of festival appearances as well as a handful of shows in iconic venues. This spring, Turnpike will be hitting Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Billy Bob’s Texas in Houston, and Floore’s Country Store in Helotes. Then, they’ll be headed to Red Rocks in Colorado.

Earlier today, Turnpike Troubadours took to Instagram to announce that they’d be playing two more shows in Texas before heading to Red Rocks. First, they’ll play a third night at Billy Bob’s. Then, they’ll be hitting Houston’s White Oak Music Hall on May 7th.

In the post’s caption, Turnpike Troubadours wrote, “We are excited to announce two more shows in Texas – a third night at Billy Bob’s Texas April 21 and a night at White Oak Music Hall in Houston May 7.”

This means that fans will have seven chances to see the Oklahoma natives play in their old stomping grounds before they head to Colorado. Then, they’ll bounce around the country playing festivals throughout the summer.

Turnpike Troubadours Fight Ticket Scalpers with In-Person Presale

When Turnpike Troubadours announced their first shows at Red Rocks, tickets went fast. Unfortunately, many of those tickets went to scalpers. As a result, many of those tickets went up for resale for hundreds or thousands of dollars. Since then, they’ve been trying to make sure tickets go where they belong: to fans. With that in mind, they’re doing the presale for the White Oak Music Hall show a little differently.

Starting this Wednesday, February 9th at 5 pm, White Oak Music Hall will host an in-person-only presale for Turnpike Troubadours tickets. Then, the tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. Additionally, tickets for their third show at Billy Bob’s Texas will go on sale Friday morning.

If you’re not able to make one of these shows or you just need a Turnpike fix. Be sure to check out the Oklahoma Stars: Essential Turnpike Troubadours playlist on Spotify.

A New Road for Turnpike

Before the band went on hiatus more than two years ago, things had gotten out of hand. Frontman Evan Felker’s substance abuse issues and the problems they bring started to affect the band. They took a break so that he could get his life and mind right. Now, he’s a happy family man with some sober time under his belt and he and the fellas are ready to get back on the road.

In a recent interview, Felker said that they were adding plenty of downtime to their tour schedule. He wants to make sure he can balance having a wife and child with touring. “Life has to have some sort of balance,” Felker said, “otherwise it’ll spin off into outer space.”