Turnpike Troubadours Announce Two Shows at Nashville’s ‘Legendary’ Ryman Auditorium

This is a great time for Turnpike Troubadours fans to visit one of the most iconic venues in Nashville. The group recently announced that they’re playing two shows at the Ryman auditorium.

Earlier today, Turnpike Troubadours took to Instagram to announce that they’ll be making their Ryman debut in July. The shows will take place on July 29-30, 2022. The pre-sale begins this Friday (February 25) at 10 a.m. CST.

In the post’s caption, Turnpike Troubadours wrote, “This is a special one for us. @theryman is a room we’ve wanted to play for a very long time. We’ll be playing two shows at the legendary venue July 29 and 30. Tickets on sale Friday at 10 am CST.”

This means that fans will get to catch their favorite Oklahoma natives play at one of Nashville’s legendary venues. However, they have several other shows if you can’t make one of these dates.

Turnpike Troubadours Previously Announced More Shows in Texas

Turnpike Troubadours surprised fans with a few more shows in Texas this spring. They added a third night at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, Texas and one performance at Floore’s Country Store.

On February 8, Turnpike Troubadours took the announcement to Instagram. They told fans that they’d be playing two more shows in Texas before heading to Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado. First, the band added a third night at Billy Bob’s Texas on April 21, 2022. Then, they’ll head over to White Oak Music Hall in Houston on May 7, 2022.

In the caption of the post, Turnpike Troubadours wrote, “We are excited to announce two more shows in Texas – a third night at Billy Bob’s Texas April 21 and a night at White Oak Music Hall in Houston May 7. Tickets to Billy Bob’s will go onsale this Friday at 10 am CST.”

Multiple Festivals Are In Store For This Country Group

2022 looks like a busy year for the Turnpike Troubadours. As a matter of fact, the guys are hitting the road to play a handful of festivals this year.

Last month (January 2022), they announced multiple festival appearances including plans to co-headline the Windy City Smokeout with Willie Nelson.

Check out the following list of festival dates below.

Jackalope Jamboree in Pendleton, Oregon on June 24.

Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Fest in Filder, Idaho on June 25.

Under the Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, Montana on July 15.

Windy City Smokeout in Chicago, Illinois on August 4.

Purchase tickets here.