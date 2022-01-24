Turnpike Troubadours Announce Multiple Festival Appearances, Including Windy City Smokeout Alongside Willie Nelson

In November of last year, Turnpike Troubadours sent shockwaves of excitement through the country music world. News that they were coming back after a two-year hiatus was a reason to celebrate for fans across the country. Then, they started announcing concerts. First, the Troubadours announced a stop at Red Rocks. That grew to two nights. Then, earlier this month, they announced five more shows at three iconic venues. The excitement from fans grew with each announcement. Now, we know the guys will also be hitting a string of festivals this year. In short, it’s a good time to be a Turnpike fan.

Earlier today, Rolling Stone Country reported that Turnpike Troubadours will attend this year’s Windy City Smokeout. They’ll co-headline the opening night of the music and barbecue festival with none other than Willie Nelson and Family. No matter who else is on the bill that night, it’s hard to imagine a more exciting lineup of living legends. Single-day tickets went on sale this morning on the festival’s website.

Hank Early, who plays steel guitar and accordion for Turnpike Troubadours spoke to Rolling Stone Country about the upcoming festival date. “Any chance we get to share the stage with Willie is a dream come true. The fact that it’s at the Windy City Smokeout in one of our favorite cities makes it that much sweeter.” Then, he addressed the fans. “We’ve missed you, Chicago. Get ready for a hell of a night.”

Earlier this month, we learned that Turnpike Troubadours will headline Floyd Fest. That festival takes place in Floyd, Virginia from July 27-31. However, they have plenty more in store. For instance, Rolling Stone reports that they’ll be at the Jackelope Jamboree. That festival takes place in Pendleton, Oregon they’ll take the stage on June 24. Additionally, the Troubadours will hit Gordy’s HWY 30 Music Fest in Filer, Idaho the next day. Then, they’ll have a headlining spot in the Under the Big Sky festival in Whitefish, Montana which happens in July.

A Glorious Return for the Oklahoma Natives

It seems like the guys from Turnpike Troubadours don’t do anything halfway. Many wondered just how “back” they were when they announced their return. This stacked festival schedule along with their previously-announced concerts shows that they’re ready to go whole hog on touring.

However, we won’t see them running themselves ragged. In a previous interview with Rolling Stone, Evan Felker said they were working in plenty of downtime this go-round. “Life has to have some sort of balance otherwise it’ll spin off into outer space… for 10 years, I was in a bar every night. If you expose yourself to that long enough, you’re going to wind up needing some help. I know I did.”

These days, Felker will be balancing his life on the road with his wife and daughter at home as well as his newfound sobriety.

Kyle Nix, Turnpike Troubadours’ fiddle player gave some insight on what fans could expect from them. “It all really did just fall into place again. We didn’t miss a beat.”