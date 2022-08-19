Tyler Hubbard’s full-length solo debut is coming soon, but he’s giving us a taste of it now. Hubbard, who is one half of the country duo Florida-Georgia Line, dropped an EP on Friday. Dancin’ in the Country includes a new single by the same name and his hit “5 Foot 9.” He shared a message to social media to mark the occasion. Check it out below.

“Words can’t express how grateful I am to have this new music out. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this music and every step of the process has been an absolute blast. None of this would have been possible without all of the amazing writers, musicians, producers, mixer, and all the others behind the scenes who helped me bring these songs to life. I’m forever grateful for you and it’s an absolute honor to get to create together,” Tyler Hubbard began the post.

“I genuinely hope this music brings the fans as much joy as it’s brought me and I can’t thank y’all enough for all the support and love you’ve shown me as we continue this journey together. I look forward to getting to know each other even better. These songs were written and recorded with one thing in mind, to be played live. I’ve dreamt of hearing my fans sing these songs with me and that dream is about to become a reality this Fall out on THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR. I can’t wait,” he concluded his message of gratitude.

Famous friends rushed to congratulate Tyler Hubbard. Rita Wilson added heart emojis to her response. “Congrats!!!!” the official Little Big Town account replied.

Tyler Hubbard’s full-length debut arrives early next year.

Tyler Hubbard Joins ‘The Speed of Now’ Tour

It’s good that he’s giving fans a preview of the new music. Because he’s hopping on Keith Urban’s ‘Speed of Now’ tour soon. Before he does, he’ll hook up with Brian Kelley for three more Florida-Georgia Line dates. They’re at Country Thunder Alberta in Calgary, Canada on August 21. They’ll join Blake Shelton at YQM Country Fest on August 26. And they’ll share one more United States date at the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul on August 31 before taking a break from each other.

That’s when Tyler Hubbard hits the road solo, and he’ll go at it aggressively opening for Keith Urban. Hubbard joins the tour in Mountain View, Calif. at Shoreline on September 3. He’ll stay on the bill through November, including a big date at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 7. Check out all of Tyler Hubbard’s solo dates and get ticket information at his website.