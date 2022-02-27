Van Halen: Here’s the Story Behind Their Most Iconic Classic

By 1984, the members of Van Halen were bona fide superstars with a slew of hits under their belts. They were wildly successful, rich, and famous, but they were also beginning to fracture, especially in regards to the future vision of the band.

Two oversized personalities in Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth butted heads over the creative direction. Roth enjoyed belting out classic hits — simple and sexy stadium anthems — and wanted his virtuoso bandmate to stick to the guitar. Eddie, of course, bucked that notion entirely, instead opting to push the limits of sounds in new and exciting ways. To achieve his new sound, sometimes Ed would even out down his guitar and blast out some hard-hitting notes on the keyboard in an attempt to capture a brand new edge for the band, all to the annoyance of Roth. The combustible mix of ideas led to the recording of a couple iconic Van Halen songs, as well as Roth’s firing in 1985.

The band’s new sound began as a creative compromise

Perhaps the most iconic song to emerge from the last gasps of the original David Lee Roth era was “Jump,” an evolutionary tone driven by a massive synth hook and a set of foreboding, yet altogether fun lyrics. Eddie Van Halen wrote the song after enduring the band’s cover of Motown hit, Dancing in the Street, which Roth had pressed for in the previous years. The song gnawed at Ed’s sense of creative freedom, he said.

“I f–king hated that song,” Van Halen said. “I never wanted to do it. That was the reason I decided to build my own studio.” He had been wanting to grow as a band, but Roth just wasn’t having it.

“I hate the word maturing,” singer Roth had told Rolling Stone in 1978. “I don’t like the word evolving, or any of that bullshit. The idea is to keep it as simplistic, as innocent, as unassuming and as stupid as possible.”

Michael Anthony, the band’s bassist, confirmed those feelings.

“I remember Dave hearing “Jump” and he did not want to do it,” Anthony said. “He told Eddie, ‘You’re a guitar hero. You’re not a keyboard player. You need to play guitar.’”

Ed shelved the project for a bit in the early 80s, but felt confident enough to finish it after another successful song came out; but it wasn’t a Van Halen song. You see, Ed quietly played the guitar on Michal Jackson’s smash hit “Beat It” in that same era, and the song became a monster. The rest of the band didn’t like that Ed played something behind their backs for another artist, but they couldn’t deny that the sound worked, and that American music was changing.

Van Halen begins a brand new era with a brand new sound

As a result, the band agreed to cut “Jump” after hearing the instrumentals. Roth still needed to write lyrics, though. And he eventually found inspiration from a dark place that may have accidentally foreshadowed his own future with the band.

The night before penning the lyrics, Roth had heard about a suicidal man threatening to jump off a bridge in LA. As the story goes, Roth joked to Larry (a Van Halen roadie) that an onlooker probably shouted, “Go ahead and jump!”. The line fitted the music. Roth imagined the jumper thinking, “Yeah, might as well jump.” Larry laughed, and an iconic song lyric was born.

Released in December 1983, “Jump” went to number one by February, cementing a new creative vision for the band; and signaling the beginning of the end for whatever Van Halen had evolved from in the years prior.