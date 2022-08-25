WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Alum Scotty McCreery Plays Latest Hit ‘Damn Strait’ at ACM Party for a Cause

Scotty McCreery is riding high these days. The American Idol alum just celebrated his fifth straight chart-topper with a number ones party in Nashville. “Damn Strait” is an ode to the King of Country Music, George Strait. On the track, the narrator laments that he can no longer listen to the Texan’s biggest hits because they remind him of lost love. On the heels of the track’s success, McCreery performed it at Ascend Amphitheater in the Music City for ACM Party for a Cause. Check out some video from the performance below.

Remember Scotty McCreery? Dude has five straight number ones now. He did “Damn Strait” at Ascend last night. pic.twitter.com/3P3eFNLJCR — Blake Ells (@blakeells) August 24, 2022

The 28-year-old North Carolina native also offered up his other number one from 2018’s Seasons Change, “You Time.” The pair of hits follows his run that also included “Five More Minutes,” “This is It” and “In Between.” After winning American Idol when he was just a teenager, it seems that Scotty McCreery is finally settling into his space in the genre and thriving.

Scotty McCreery wasn’t alone on the massive charity bill at Ascend. He was joined by Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Brothers Osborne, Caylee Hammack, Sara Evans, Travis Denning, Ingrid Andress and Hailey Whitters for the fundraiser. The evening delivered plenty of special moments. Darius Rucker dusted off his Hootie & the Blowfish classic “Only Wanna Be With You.” He also rocked Nashville like a “Wagon Wheel.” Brothers Osborne served up a few of their biggest bangers, including “Stay a Little Longer.” And Brad Paisley invited Caylee Hammack on stage to try her hand at Alison Krauss’s half of “Whiskey Lullaby.”

ACM Party for a Cause serves as a kickoff for this year’s 15th Annual ACM Honors. The ceremony is on Wednesday night and it will celebrate milestones and achievements by Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain and Chris Stapleton among others.

Scotty McCreery Joins ACM Party for a Cause

The main event airs on FOX on September 13. It’ll feature performances from most of the honorees, along with some wild cards like Avril Lavigne. She’ll be part of the tribute to Shania Twain.

Meanwhile, Scotty McCreery has a bunch of dates across North America throughout 2022. Next up is St. Joseph’s Amphitheater in Syracuse, New York on August 25. He’ll stop by everything from sheds to fairs to theatres on the trek. He’s also part of a huge lineup at YQM Country Fest north of the border on August 27 in Dieppe. He’s at the legendary Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Tex. on September 23. He returns to the show that made country music famous on December 4. He concludes his year in Marietta, Ohio on December 10. And he’s already looking toward 2023 with a date at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, Fla. on February 10. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.