WATCH: Blake Shelton Says ‘All Is Finally Right’ as He Keeps His ‘No Body’ Mullet Going Strong

Blake Shelton dropped new music this week. “No Body” is a throwback to that 90s country music sound, and the “God’s Country” singer is celebrating the arrival of the tune by rocking the mullet that he sported for the first part of his career. In the music video, he’s on stage at a honky tonk backed by neon lights. There’s line dancing. It’s a whole thing. And now, Blake Shelton is sharing video from the set of the video and proclaiming that it feels real good. The mullet is back! Check out his post below.

“Yep, all is finally right again,” Blake Shelton captioned the clip he shared to Instagram.

“You know, I’m just realizing there’s just something hasn’t felt right in the last 15 or so years,” he begins saying in the video. “And I’m starting to realize, ‘What’s been missing?’

He makes the proclamation as he flashes his renewed locks.

Fans loved it and also showed some sympathy for Gwen Stefani.

“My gosh Gwen really DOES loves you lol,” replied one follower.

“I have a picture of Blake with my husband on his first night at the Grand Ole Opry with that same hair cut!” replied another.

Blake Shelton sported that mullet until around 2007. It wasn’t cool then. Morgan Wallen brought the thing back and now it’s everywhere. There’s really no way to know if kids these days love it authentically or ironically. But…you gotta give it up. Blake’s current mullet is clearly not his own hair. He’s got a reality competition to host this fall. The 22nd season of The Voice debuts on September 19 at 8 p.m. on NBC. He’s leaning on Jimmie Allen to help his team in the Battle Round.

Blake Shelton on the Road in 2022

Blake Shelton has a few more dates across North America in 2022. He’s at YQM Festival 2022 in Dieppe, Canada on August 27. Then he’ll head to the Washington State Fair on September 3 in Puyallup. He has two show at the Grand Ole Opry ahead of the new season of The Voice. He returns to “the show that made country music famous” on September 10. His last date of the year is a stop out in Coachella, Calif. for ‘A Salute to Our Heroes’ on Veterans Day. He is filling in for Toby Keith for the November 11 performance.

Blake Shelton is already looking toward 2023 with a festival date at Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey on June 16. More are sure to come as new music keeps rolling out. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.